WATCH: Controversy erupts as Churchill Brothers score late equaliser against Inter Kashi

A controversy erupted in the 2024-25 I-League as Churchill Brothers scored a late equaliser against Inter Kashi in their crucial clash on Sunday.

With the clock reading 90+5 minutes, Churchill, who were trailing 1-2, earned a set-piece.

A brilliant curling ball was delivered into the penalty box before Lalremrualta Ralte guided the ball into the net. Replays showed that the ball had actually hit Ralte's hand before going into the net.

Tell me this aint a handball!!

Rigged League!! pic.twitter.com/uaR0KjBAI8 — 𝙎𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙠⁸ 🇮🇳(Inactive) (@canbesagnik) March 30, 2025

Before the start of the match, Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi were locked in an intense title race with 38 points apiece in 20 matches.

A win on Sunday would have handed Churchill the 2024-25 I-League title but a 2-2 draw has now opened the race even further.

With one match week left, the 2024-25 I League has turned into a four-way battle. The draw between Churchill and Inter Kashi has helped Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir back in contention.