Swiss Open 2025: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand enter semi-finals

India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women's doubles semi-finals at the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel, Switzerland on Friday.

Treesa-Gayatri, ranked ninth in the world, got the better of Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lann 21-18, 21-14 in straight games in the quarter-finals.

The Indians enjoyed a good start to the match, racing away to a sizeable lead early on in the opening game. But there was a lapse in concentration in between as the Yeung sisters mounted a comeback.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand enter semi-finals👏



The Indian pair beat Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lann 21-18, 21-14 in straight games🔥#Badminton #SwissOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/U3vbFTY7WP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 21, 2025





Treesa-Gayatri held their nerves to pocket the opening game 21-18.

There were no such qualms, however, in the second game as Treesa and Gayatri dictated the pace of the game. They had an 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval before opening up a massive nine match points.

Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lann did try to force their way back into the contest, but the Indians won the second game 21-14 to wrap up the match in 44 minutes.

Later in the day, India's Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will take on France's Christo Popov in the men's singles quarter-finals.

Sankar had stunned world No 2 Anders Antonsen in the Round of 16 on Thursday.