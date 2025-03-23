Yuki Bhambri set to become India’s new Doubles No.1 after defeating Bopanna

Yuki Bhambri is set to become India’s new No.1 doubles player after securing a crucial win over Rohan Bopanna at the Miami Masters. Bhambri, partnering Portugal’s Nuno Borges, defeated Bopanna and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig 4-6, 6-3, [10-7] in the first round on Friday.

With this victory, the 32-year-old Bhambri moves up to No.29 in the Live ATP Doubles Rankings, surpassing Bopanna, who now stands at No.43. The 45-year-old Bopanna had held the top spot among Indian doubles players continuously since October 7, 2019.

The match marked a significant shift in Indian tennis, as Bopanna was the defending Miami Masters champion, having won the 2024 title alongside Matthew Ebden. However, Bhambri’s recent form has propelled him to the top, making him the country’s highest-ranked doubles player.

Bopanna, one of India's most accomplished doubles players, has won 26 ATP doubles titles, including six Masters 1000 events.

His 2024 Miami Open triumph with Matthew Ebden made him the oldest player to win a Masters title. Earlier this year, he also became the oldest first-time world No.1 in doubles after winning the Australian Open with Ebden.

Bopanna has represented India in Davis Cup from 2002 to 2023 and has competed in three Olympic Games (2012, 2016, and 2024).

Bhambri, meanwhile, has had an impressive tennis journey. A former junior world No.1, he won the 2009 Australian Open Junior Championship, becoming the first Indian to claim the junior title at Melbourne.

Although injuries hampered his singles career, he has found success in doubles, now reaching new heights as India’s top-ranked player.