Tennis: Yuki Bhambri climbs to career high world rank

India's Yuki Bhambri climbed to a career high world rank of 26 in men's doubles on Monday.

In the latest rankings released by the ATP, Bhambri jumped 11 spots from 37 to be ranked 26th in the world.

The leap also makes him the highest-ranked Indian in men's doubles, overtaking stalwart Rohan Bopanna.

Bopanna, who was ranked 21st, dropped down by as many as 23 spots to be placed 44th in the latest rankings. The drop ends his five-year long reign as India's top-ranked men's doubles player.

Bopanna held the top spot since October 2019.





Bhambri's rise to the top comes after his recent string of success at the highest level.

He won the Dubai Tennis C'ships earlier this month with Alexei Popyrin. Bhambri then made it to the quarter-finals of Indian Wells Masters with Andre Goransson before yet another quarter-final run at the Miami Open with Nuno Borges.