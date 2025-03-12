Indian Wells Open: Yuki-Goransson stun second seeds to enter the quarter-final

Yuki Bhambri continued to impress on the ATP tour. On Tuesday, he reached the quarterfinal of the Indian Wells Open in California, United States, partnering with Andre Goransson of Sweden.

Yuki and Goransson registered an impressive three-set (6-2, 5-7, 10-5) win against the second-seeded pairing of Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Henry Patten of Great Britain to reach their maiden ATP Masters quarterfinal.

This was Yuki's second consecutive win against the world no.2 pairing of Harri and Patten as he partnered with Alexei Poyrin to win the final of the Dubai ATP 500 against the same pair last week.

Yuki and Goransson had a brilliant start to the match as they won a break in the very first game of the match. They maintained their advantage to force another break in the set and won the opening set comfortably, 6-2.

Yuki Bhambri is in incredible form! Alongside Goransson, they've shocked the second seed at #IndianWells ATP1000 and are now through to the Quarterfinals! 🎾



Score - 6-2, 5-7, 10-5! 🔥#indiantennis pic.twitter.com/OmVwtEvO0o — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 12, 2025

Solid Serving display

In the second set, both the pairs had a comparatively better serving game as they were holding onto their serves brilliantly, and the set was heading towards the tiebreaker as no one found a break in the first eight games.

However, Yuki and Goransson were put under pressure on their final two serves, and they eventually gave a break to Harri and Henry, despite saving the first two breakpoints. Hence, the former conceded the second set, 5-7.

The match entered the super-tiebreak, and once again, the Indo-Swedish pair gained an early advantage of 5-1, which they comfortably converted into their favour and won the set, 10-5.