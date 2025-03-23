No accessibility, No respect: Khelo India Para Games marred by organisational failure

New Delhi: Despite some heartwarming stories and heroic performances on the playing field, the 2025 Khelo India Para Games is marred by mismanagement with accessibility, accreditation, and transport all pointing towards a complete lack of preparedness to host the event.

On Friday, as the athletics events for the Games kicked off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, chaos erupted at the venue's kit distribution centre.

"People were sitting there since morning and kits were not provided to them," told an athlete from the Uttar Pradesh contingent to The Bridge. "Accreditation was not given on time because of which the athletes, their escorts, and their coaches had to struggle."

The athletes were called to the stadium at 7 am IST and were allegedly made to wait until 9 pm IST to receive the kits. Even accreditation wasn't provided to all players.

The accreditation is essentially an identity card which is a must-have for anyone to access the competition arena or to avail of the food provided at the stadium.

Elsewhere at the badminton courts, escorts of Uttar Pradesh's wheelchair shuttlers struggled to get their hands on accreditation even on the second day of competition.

"Management at the games is misinformed about the list of escorts, blaming athletes or their officials for lack of data although we had sent them all data regarding our travel, train arrival, and escort names," said a shuttler.

Athletes waiting to get their accreditation at the 2025 Khelo India Para Games (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)





The escorts, meanwhile, alleged a lack of respect and awareness among the organising team.

"We go on getting disrespected every time we need to enter," said a shuttler's escort. "Initially they even refused that athletes need escorts because volunteers are deployed.

"There is a difference between one who is close to the athlete and someone unfamiliar. There is hesitation to ask for help," he added.

It's worth noting that a spinal cord-injured athlete does not always have control over their bowel movements. Personal escorts, in such cases, become essential.

"Only a personal escort can go to the extent of cleaning up accidental or medical mishaps. Would a volunteer or organiser clean up in case something happens?" another escort questioned.

The Bridge reached out to two UP Para Sports Association officials were contacted in regard to these complaints. Both of them denied the claims.

Another athlete alleged that such poor conditions are a norm across all government-organised para-sports events in India, including national championships.

Inaccessible lodging for wheelchair athletes

There were additional complaints about the hotel stay. Wheelchair users were lodged outside the stadium for better conditions since the stadium hostel itself is not wheelchair accessible.

A broken lift at the hotel, however, left them with few options.

Videos showed athletes being carried up and down the staircase on the shoulders of escorts.

An athlete being carried on the shoulder to his hotel room at the 2025 Khelo India Para Games (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

“Once I go up, I have to wait for three hours if I need to go back down”, an athlete complained.

The ramp at the lodging facility is made of wood, four people need to push and lug it up and down.

“If you’re inviting wheelchair users, at least ensure that they can climb up and down with ease on their own. If an escort’s hand slips and the chair drops and an athlete gets wounded, who will take responsibility?" he questioned.

Further complaints regarding the hotel included narrow inlets at entry and bathrooms which prevented wheelchair movement.

Requesting anonymity, another para shuttler on behalf of a WH1 category athlete shared, “We cannot park our wheelchair outside the toilet and walk the distance to the toilet seat”.

Ex-army man para shuttler Prem Kumar Ale, a silver medalist at the Games in the men's wheelchair (WH1) event echoed the sentiment.

“All other arrangements and management were good at the games but those who are totally dependent on wheelchairs, like me, faced issues with accessibility at the hotel. The arrangement could have been better for us," said Ale.

Transportation issues for wheelchair athletes

Problems did not end there for wheelchair athletes competing in the event. Transport for them has not been smooth either.

The hotels provided to them are at a distance from the stadium, forcing them to rely on the transport services provided by Thomas Cook India, the official accommodation, catering, and transport partner for the event.

“There are buses but they are not being provided on time," said an athlete. "If our event is at 10 am we have to leave by 7 am."

This situation means that athletes have to spend time after their matches in the stadium itself. They can't afford to go back to the hotel.

The fact that there is no proper athlete's lounge at the stadium further compounds their woes. Wheelchair shuttlers were seen resting on the floor in the practice area during semi-final matches.

"Athletes need to rest in order to prepare for the next match on the same day. Here, once the first match is over, we are sitting around, having to watch ongoing matches or rest in the venue without a proper lounge facility," said one of them.

'Will boycott events'

The group was also left unimpressed with wheelchair badminton matches not being telecasted or streamed for a second time in as many editions.

With much scorn, they declared that if this happens next year as well, wheelchair players would have to boycott and withdraw from the games themselves.

“We are international athletes and we don’t mind sleeping on floors but given the amount of budgets passed for Khelo India games if the government is not able to provide adequate facilities, then they should not organise such events that bring shame to them and athletes," an athlete said.

"If this was an able-bodied event, these issues would not have happened. And private companies and volunteers will not understand all this. They are normal people."

Para sports is an integral part of the sporting spirit and core to the athletic endeavour. Events such as the Khelo India Para Games are organised to provide an inclusive platform for these athletes and showcase their stories unfold. Issues such as these tend to dampen the inclusive spirit of sporting ideology itself. Even with the Prime Minister's incessant push to para-sports and India scaling never-seen-before heights at the Paralympics, the situation at ground zero remains bleak. It reminds us once again that the Indian sporting community is still very ableist and far from catering to the needs of para-athletes.









