8th Elite Women’s National Boxing: Minakshi, Anamika storm into finals

Defending champions Minakshi and Anamika Hooda kept their title reigns intact, punching their way into the finals of the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship with contrasting victories on Wednesday.

Reigning Minimumweight (45-48kg) champion Minakshi (AIP) was unstoppable, overpowering Delhi’s Sanjana with a third-round RSC victory to book her place in the final.

Meanwhile, Light Flyweight (48-51kg) titleholder Anamika Hooda (RSPB) faced her toughest test yet, battling past Tamil Nadu’s Kalaivani S in a nail-biting 4:3 split decision win.

Minakshi will now take on Yasika Rai (Sikkim), while Anamika is set for a showdown against Haryana’s Tamanna in their respective final bouts.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship is taking place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

One hundred and eighty-eight boxers from 24 state units are competing across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

Jaismine Lamboria (SSCB) once again proved her dominance, securing yet another RSC victory, this time in Round 3 against Punjab’s Vishaka Vartiya in the Featherweight (54-57kg) semifinals. The Commonwealth Games medallist has steamrolled her opponents with relentless power and precision thus far, and will now face Haryana’s Priya, who edged past Railways’ Poonam to set up a thrilling title clash.

In the 60-65kg division, World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather kept her title charge alive with a clinical 5:0 victory over Maharashtra’s Poonam Kaithwas. She will face Sanju (AIP) in the final after Sanju put on a strong performance to advance.

In the 66-70kg category, Sanamacha Chanu (RSPB) continued her strong run, securing a unanimous decision win over All India Police’s Imroz Khan. The Youth World Champion now faces Haryana’s Saneh, who put on a commanding display in her 5:0 victory over Lalita.

Meanwhile, in the 75-80kg category, Pooja Rani (AIP) edged past Railways’ Anupama with a 4:1 win and will take on Lalfakmawi Ralte (AIP) in the final. Services’ Sakshi, who beat Railways’ Savita with a unanimous win, will take on All India Police’s Abha Singh.

The Light Welterweight (60-65kg) final will see Simranjit Kaur (Punjab) take on Neeraj Phogat (Haryana) after both boxers secured strong semifinal wins. In the Middleweight (70-75kg) division, Anjali (Punjab) and Muskan (RSPB) set up a title clash, while in the 80+kg category, defending champion Nupur (RSPB) will take on Kiran (AIP) in a highly anticipated final.