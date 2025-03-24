Badminton: CWG medallist Sumeeth Reddy announces retirement

Sumeeth Reddy, who was a part of India's 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medal winning badminton team, announced is retirement from the sport on Sunday.

Sumeeth formed a potent men's doubles pair for India alongside Manu Attri before the emergence of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

He also played mixed doubles with his wife Sikki Reddy later in his career.

"RETIRED AND PROUD," the 33-year-old Sumeeth wrote in a social media post. "Embracing the next chapter with gratitude and excitement. I thank my family, friends and well wishers for all the support."

Sumeeth represented India at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and held a career best world rank 17 in men's doubles with Manu.

He is currently ranked 25th in the world in mixed doubles with Sikki.





"I have always pushed my limits and wanted to achieve things that I could not do in my career... But currently, even though at World Rank 25, I have started to believe that the best phase of my career is already behind me," Sumeeth wrote.

"Also, despite a few other circumstances, I have stepped down from my professional playing career.

"Believe me, there will be a time in your career when you will have to stop playing professional sport, and on that day you should be able to step aside with no regrets, knowing that you have given your 110% to become the best version of yourself,” he added.

Sumeeth will now turn his focus towards coaching.

He is a part of the Indian national setup and was recently seen on the bench for the country's top-ranked women's doubles players Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, during their run into the semi-finals of the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 last week.

Sumeeth also runs his own academy in Hyderabad called the Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy since 2021.