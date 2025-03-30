2025 Girona Challenger: Anirudh-David triumph to claim Doubles Title

The unseeded pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and David Hernandez of Spain on Sunday lifted the men's doubles €141,250 Challenger tennis tournament in Girona, Spain.

Anirudh and his Spanish partner upset the top-seeded pair of Grégoire Jacq of France and Orlando Luz of Brazil 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The 26-year-old Anirudh, who won the Bengaluru Challenger earlier in the season, lifted his twelfth career doubles title, and it was the 43rd doubles career title for his partner, David.

The Indo-Spanish pair lost their serve in just the second game of the opening set to trail 0-3. They soon recovered and broke back in the fifth and seventh games to claim the first set 6-4.

In the second set, both teams played with caution without giving any openings. It was in the fifth game that Anirudh and David gained the advantage of four break points. They sealed the match in an hour and 27 minutes.

Earlier in the tournament, they beat the Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-3, 6-4 in the first round