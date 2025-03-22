Swiss Open 2025: Treesa-Gayatri run out of steam against world No 1; exit in semis

India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the women's doubles semi-finals at the 2025 Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday.

The fourth seeded Indians ran out of steam to lose 21-15, 15-21, 12-21 in a marathon 92-minute encounter against world No 1 Liu Sheng Su and Tan Ning.

The match began with a massive 97-shot rally, setting tone for what was to come. In what looked like a warmup routine, the two pairs just simply exchanged shots for the longest time before Treesa sent a drop shot into the net to concede the first point.

Treesa-Gayatri, however, soon recovered, winning the next four points to lead 4-1. They were impeccable at the net as the Chinese shuttlers struggled to find their rhythm.

The Indians opened up a healthy 11-6 advantage at the mid-game interval and continued to toy with their opponents post that. They extended their lead to six points at 16-10 with some brilliant shot into the bodies of their opponents before wrapping it up 21-15 in 26 minutes.

Treesa-Gayatri carried the momentum forward to the second game and started off well. They, however, soon fell apart as the Chinese shuttlers mixed things up with some fast-paced play at the net.

The rallies got longer – 70 shots being the norm. The Indians started to tire out and conceded the 33-minute long second game 15-21.

Treesa-Gayatri never got going in the decider. A bloody knee to the latter following a diving retrieval did not help their cause either.

Liu-Tan sensed their opportunity and pounced on it. Though Treesa-Gayatri showed stomach for fight, it was not enough in a draining contest.

This result marked Treesa-Gayatri's sixth straight loss against the Chinese pair. It also brought an end to the Indian campaign at the 2025 Swiss Open.