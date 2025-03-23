'I can qualify for World C'ships': Pole vaulter Dev Meena

Bengaluru: It wasn't the best of days for pole vault national record holder Dev Meena at the India Open Jumps on Saturday.

Along with battling the scorching heat, he was also struggling with back pain, which held him back from performing at his best. That, however, did not deter him from winning the U20 gold.

He recorded a best effort of 5.15m.

"My body is not in the best condition," Dev told The Bridge minutes after his win. "I have a little pain in my back, and with the heat, it was difficult for me."

Gearing up for bigger challenges

With the 2025 outdoor season just beginning, Dev has his eyes set on upcoming tournaments.

"I won't be at the Grand Prix, but I will participate in the Federation Cup in the senior section," he confirmed.

The national record in the pole vault belongs to him, a feat he achieved at the 2025 National Games, where he cleared 5.32m, surpassing the previous record of 5.31m set by Siva Subramani in 2022.

However, despite his dominance at the National Games and now at the India Open Jumps, he missed the Asian and World Championships qualification marks in both competitions.

Chasing the world stage

No Indian has ever qualified for the World Athletics Championships in pole vault, but Dev Meena is determined to be the first.

"The qualification mark for the World Championships is 5.82m – no Indian has ever crossed that," he said. "No one from India has ever qualified for it either. But I have that target, and I'll try to do it. I know I can."