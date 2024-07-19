Did you know
that the word ‘Checkmate’ in Chess comes from the Persian phrase ‘Shah Mat’ which means ‘the King is dead.’
But why talk about a ‘Checkmate’ out of the blue?
Because July 20th is International Chess Day.
International Chess Day
is celebrated on July 20th every year to commemorate the founding of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924.
In 1966, UNESCO proposed the concept recognizing that chess is a game that encourages intellectual growth, critical thinking, and cultural diversity.
The purpose of World Chess Day 2024
is to promote chess as a game for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background.
Once called 'Chaturanga'
Chess dates back almost 1,500 years and originated in India.
So, how good is your knowledge about Chess?
Here are six facts that you perhaps weren’t aware of.
#6
The longest chess game that's theoretically possible contains 5,949 moves.
#5
There are 400 possible moves after each move is played.
#4
The second book ever printed in the English language was about chess!
#3
About 600 Million people know how to play chess worldwide.
#2
Out of the 83 Grandmasters India has produced thus far (73 since the beginning of 2005) 15 of them are from Velammal Vidyalaya in Tamil Nadu.
#1
India is a global chess power house with 85 Grandmasters (GM), 124 International Masters (IM), 23 Woman Grandmasters (WGM), and 42 Woman International Masters (WIM).
Enough said!
Now pick up a board and checkmate someone as 20th July is International Chess Day!