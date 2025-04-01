Table Tennis: Manav Thakkar breaks into top 50 world rankings

India's Manav Thakkar broke into top 50 of the men's singles table tennis world rankings on Tuesday, reaching a career high world No 47.

This development comes after Thakkar's splendid run into the semi-finals of the 2025 WTT Star Contender Chennai last week.

The 24-year-old from Surat had then made history by becoming the first Indian men's singles paddler to reach the quarters and semis of a Star Contender event.

In the quarter-finals match, Thakkar had won 18 points in a row to book his spot in the final four while trailing two games to one.

The performance in Chennai helped Thakkar, a former world No 1 in U21 category, jump 16 spots to be placed world No 47.

He continues to be India's highest ranked men's singles paddler.

Elsewhere, Snehit Suravajjula, who also made it to the men's singles quarter-finals in Chennai by ousting veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal also made big gains.

Suravajjula is now ranked 89th in the world after a leap of 34 places.

Sharath Kamal, who marked his final tournament in Chennai, also made significant gains in the world rankings. His run into the pre-quarters of the tournament helped him jump 12 places.

He retires ranked world No 80.