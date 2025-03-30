2025 World Boxing Cup: Indian men gear up for season's first event – Preview

The Indian men's boxing team is upbeat about season's first World Boxing Cup scheduled to be held in Brazil from March 31 to April 5. The six-day tournament will feature more than 130 boxers from 19 countries, including USA, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, among others.

For this edition, the number of weight categories has been extended to ten each for men and women.

The women's team, however, will be missing in action due to delays in the conduct of the national championships.

The 2025 World Boxing Cup calendar begins in Brazil followed by Germany and Kazakhstan. The season Finals will be held in India in November 2025.

The World Boxing Cup Final will serve as the culmination of a series of three World Boxing Cups held earlier in the year. The boxing tournament, which carries ranking points, will bring together stage winners and other top-ranked boxers to battle for ultimate glory.

Indian contingent

50kg:Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Naothoi Kongkham; 55kg: Manish Rathore, Pawan Bartwal; 60kg: Sachin, Nikhil; 65kg: Abhinash Jamwal, Amit; 70kg: Hitesh, Hemant Yadav; 75kg: Nikhil Dubey, Deepak; 80kg: Lakshya Chahar, Dhruv Singh; 85kg: Jugnoo, Sohit Drall; 90kg: Vishal, Naman Tanwar; +90kg: Narender, Anshul.

Schedule

The tournament will take place at the Rafain Palace Hotel & Convention from March 31 to April 5.

Live Streaming

The event will be livestreamed on World Boxing’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@officialworldboxing. b