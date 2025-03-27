Miami ATP Masters 2025: Yuki-Borges exit in the quarter-final

The Indo-Portugese pair of Yuki Bhambri and Nuno Borges had a quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Miami Open, ATP Masters at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday.

Yuki and Borges fell short in three sets (7-6, 6-3, 8-10) to the sixth-seeded British pairing of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in a match that lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

Yuki Bhambri/ Nuno Borges take the second set 6-3 after against Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool won the first 7-6 in the @MiamiOpen quarter-finals



Image Credit - Tennis TV pic.twitter.com/Zfu9cuqERR — HareshRamchandani (@R1979Harry) March 26, 2025

Brilliant Serving Display

The match started with the British pair serving for the first game, and they did that in very dominating fashion, curating as many as seven aces in the opening set, compared to just 2 from Yuki and Borges.

The Indo-Portuguese pair answered them well and didn't allow any breakpoints against them throughout the set. Hence, the opening set went into the tiebreaker without any break.

The British pair won the tiebreak comfortably, 7-1, to take the early lead in the match. However, Yuki and Borges made a comeback in the second set, winning their first break of the match in the sixth game.

They continued this momentum and closed yet another set without dropping any breakpoints and forced a deciding super-tiebreaker.

Both the pairs fought hard in the decider but in the end the British pair marginally edged past (10-8) Yuki and Borges and made their way to the semi-final.