Ultimate Table Tennis: Kolkata ThunderBlades join as new team for 2025 season

Kolkata ThunderBlades will join the Ultimate Table Tennis as the league's brand new team for its sixth edition later this year.

Co-owned by the Uneecops Group and MVikas Group, the Kolkata ThunderBlades will be led by former national level players Ketan Jain and Rajat Kumar as co-owners.

Meanwhile, renowned coach Anshul Garg returns in a fresh, new role of Team Director, having skillfully overseen competitive teams in UTT in Seasons 4 and 5.

“We are excited and delighted to be part of Ultimate Table Tennis. The league has set new benchmarks for table tennis and helped table tennis grow manifolds in India. Kolkata has a strong sporting culture, with amazing fanbases across every sport and we look forward to building a competitive table tennis team that they can rally behind. We are eager to get stuck in and hope to hit the ground running in Season 6,” said Jain.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers turns PBG Pune Jaguars

Elsewhere, the PBG Bengaluru Smashers will enter the 2025 Ultimate Table Tennis rebranded as the PBG Pune Jaguars.

The 2025 Ultimate Table Tennis will be held from May 29, 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

After the league stage, four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played on June 15, 2025.



