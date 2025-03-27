IWL: Sethu FC downs Odisha FC, HOPS FC snatch late draw against Kickstart FC

Sethu FC delivered a commanding performance to outclass Odisha FC 3-1 in their 2024-25 Indian Women’s League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 27, 2025. A first-half brace from Amnah Nababi (7’, 13’) and a goal from Moussa Zouwairatou (41’) sealed the win for Sethu, while Lynda Kom Serto (90+6’) scored a late consolation goal for Odisha.

The victory ended Sethu’s four-match losing streak, taking them to third place with 13 points from 10 matches. Odisha FC, on the other hand, slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat, dropping to sixth place with 11 points from 10 games.

In another Indian Women’s League clash, HOPS FC secured a 1-1 draw against Kickstart FC at the Ambedkar Stadium, thanks to a late equalizer by Ghanaian defender Constance Achiaa (84’). Kickstart FC had taken the lead through Renu (10’), but they failed to hold on.

HOPS FC remain at the bottom of the table with five points from 10 games, while Kickstart FC sit just above the relegation zone with 10 points from as many matches.

Match report: Sethu FC vs Odisha FC

Sethu FC dominated from the outset, pressing high and controlling possession. Their attacking intent was rewarded early when Moussa Zouwairatou’s shot was parried by Odisha’s goalkeeper, only for Nababi to pounce on the rebound and slot home the opener in the seventh minute.

Four minutes later, Nababi doubled the lead with a moment of individual brilliance. She weaved past defenders and fired a precise right-footer past the diving goalkeeper, marking her sixth goal of the season.

Zouwairatou ensured Sethu ended the half on a high, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to score their third in the 41st minute.

Odisha FC improved after the break, with Lynda Kom, Kiran Pisda, and Pyari Xaxa linking up better in attack. However, Sethu’s defense held firm, denying Odisha any real comeback opportunities. It was only in stoppage time that Lynda Kom managed to find the net with a stunning long-range effort, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Match report: HOPS FC vs Kickstart FC

Kickstart FC started on the front foot, breaking the deadlock within 10 minutes when Renu met a well-delivered cross with a clinical header past the goalkeeper.

Despite controlling possession, Kickstart FC struggled with their finishing, often being caught offside due to HOPS FC’s well-organized defensive line. Meanwhile, HOPS relied on set-pieces and long-range efforts to test Kickstart’s defense.

With six minutes left in regulation time, Achiaa produced a stunning equalizer from near the halfway line. Her speculative strike caught Kickstart’s goalkeeper off guard, brushing her fingertips before finding the back of the net.

The result meant both teams continue to struggle at the bottom end of the standings, with relegation concerns looming.