My grandfather Hawa Singh's legacy goes in the ring with me: Nupur Sheoran

At the recently concluded 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship in Greater Noida, Nupur Sheoran reigned supreme in the +80kg category.

It was her third title in the heavyweight category and fifth national title overall.

“I am a five-time national champion,” Nupur asserted, in a telephonic conversation with The Bridge.

From making weight in a school uniform for the first time to becoming a five-time national champion, the 26-year-old Nupur Sheoran’s journey as a boxer has been organic.

Surrounded by greats

Nupur has always been surrounded by sports enthusiasts. Her late grandfather Captain Hawa Singh was a legendary boxer. He was the country’s only boxer to win back-to-back Asian Games gold (1966 and 1970).

Contrary to popular perception, Hawa Singh is not the great grandfather of Jaismine Lamboria.

Nupur confirmed to The Bridge that Jaismine was only a distant relative and that Hawa Singh was indeed her grandfather and not Jaismine's.

Jasmine's uncle Parvinder, an employee with the Railways, also validated this fact.

"Nupur is the great Hawa Singh's grand daughter," said Parvinder.

Nupur was a toddler when she lost her grandfather and has only vague childhood memories of time spent with him. Pictures with her grandparents are now her cherished possessions.

“I was two when my grandfather Hawa Singh passed away. I faintly remember one time I accidentally swallowed a chewing gum and my grandfather scolded me for that. Also he couldn’t hold babies in his arms and so he would always hold me in a hanging position,” Nupur told The Bridge.

“I have heard so many motivating stories about him. Thousands of people had gathered and queued up to of 3.5kms to pay homage to him. He was cremated with state honors at the Bheem Stadium in Bhiwani. Such was his aura,” she recalled.

Continuing a legacy

Since the passing of Hawa Singh, the family has proudly continued his legacy. Nupur's father Sanjay Kumar was an international boxer and her mother Mukesh an Asian medalist in basketball.

The duo now run the Captain Hawa Singh Boxing Academy in Bhiwani. And Nupur is a product of the academy.

“Everyone at home has a sports background. They understand the hard work it takes. Ring mein mere dada, mere papa ka naam mere saath hota hai. Ab pressure ke saath cope up karna seekh liya hai. (When I step in the ring, my grandfather and my father’s legacy goes with me. I have now learnt to cope with the pressure,” Nupur asserted.

Nupur was brilliant in academics as well and scored 92 percent in her 12th grade and 73 percent in her graduation. Some easy wins early in her career made her believe boxing was easy.

“I was getting ready for school when my father called to ask if I wanted to play sub-junior state and I agreed. I went in my school uniform to give my weight. I was tall and hit a few punches here and there and I won. I thought ‘wow, boxing is easy’,” said Nupur.

And the pattern of winning gold continued until she faced her first defeat at a University tournament.

“Now, after so many years of hard work, I realise what it actually takes to be a good boxer,” she said.

Nupur’s simplicity comes from her humble background.

“From childhood, I have seen my parents work tirelessly with economically weaker children. I used to hear ‘aaj uska medal aya, aaj uska’. (There used to be discussions on who won what medal),” she said.

These stories further fueled her desire to excel. And in time, she scaled the top tier of national boxing.

Nupur represented India at the 2019 Asian Championship in 75kg category and won bronze medal at the BRICS Games 2024 in Kazan, Russia. She was the quarter-finalist at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Nupur is now working on her footwork and stamina and has set her sights on the World Championship in September.