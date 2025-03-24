'New wheelchair, rifle': Avani Lekhara eyes technical changes in 2025 season

New Delhi: Her brimming smile is captivating, her persona enchanting. Three-time Paralympic medalist Avani Lekhara is one of the most humble athletes around.

She prefers to carry her confidence and not achievements when entering the shooting arena.

“When am I going to remove the jacket and relax?” are Avani’s post-match thoughts.

The 23-year-old shooter kickstarted her year by winning gold in the women’s 10m Air Rifle standing SH 1 category at the 2025 Khelo India Para Games.

“I am happy it’s my first medal of 2025. I feel pressure in each and every competition like I would in the Paralympics. I think that’s a healthy one,” the Rajasthan shooter told The Bridge in her gentle voice.

The year also marks a decade for Avani in shooting as she shifts her aim to the upcoming world cups.

“I will complete 10 years in shooting on March 28 and I don’t want to be counted as a senior. I am okay being Avani. It feels nice to be back in the competition,” Avani said.

Avani along with other para shooters will be vying to make their presence felt at this year’s World Cups – Changwon World Cup in May and Al Ain, UAE World Cup in October.

Time by her side, Avani plans to make some upgrades in her wheelchair and rifle with an eye on technical aspects of her shooting.

“For now, I want to take it one step at a time. There are two World Cups and I want to change a lot of things technically. I am planning to get a new wheelchair, rifle and then see how things go," she said.

"It wouldn’t be very different from what I am using right now but every change is different,” she further explained.

Reflecting on her life and her experience of winning three Paralympic medals, Avani said, “I never thought I would be at this level, winning three Paralympic medals. The journey has seen a lot of ups and downs but I am happy. You cannot change what has happened to you. It’s a part of life. One can focus on the positives and do the best that you can.”

Avani was paralysed waist-down owing to a car accident as an 11-year-old. She has come to terms with life and its challenges and craving to add more laurels.



