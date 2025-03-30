Gulveer Singh smashes men’s 10,000m National Record

India’s long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has once again rewritten history, breaking his own national record in the men’s 10,000m event.

Competing at the Ten competition in the USA, Gulveer clocked an impressive 27:00.22s, surpassing his previous best by a remarkable 14 seconds.

He finished sixth in the race but came agonizingly close to securing a spot at the World Championships, missing the qualification mark of 27:00.00s by just 22 milliseconds.

A streak of record-breaking performances

This is not the first time the 25-year-old has rewritten the history books.

He previously set the national record on November 23, 2024, at the Hachioji Long Distance Meet in Japan, where he clocked 27:14.88s.

Earlier that year, he had set the previous record of 27:41.81s on March 16 at The Ten event in San Juan, USA, overtaking Japan’s Jun Kasai’s 27:17.46s for the best Asian performance of the year.

Gulveer first shattered the long-standing Indian national record in March 2024, clocking 27:41.81s at The Ten Track Meet in California, surpassing Surender Singh’s 16-year-old record of 28:02.89s set in 2008.

His latest feat in the USA further cements his dominance in Indian long-distance running.

Gulveer had earlier won bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s, showcasing his talent on the big stage.

With his continuous improvement and record-breaking performances, Gulveer Singh remains India’s best hope in long-distance running. While the World Championships and Olympics eluded him this time, his rapid progress suggests that bigger milestones are just around the corner.