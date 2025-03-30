I-League: Churchill and Inter Kashi play out a thrilling draw

Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi played out a 2-2 draw in what was billed as the 2024-25 I-League title decider on Sunday.

The injury-time equaliser by Churchill Brothers’ Lalremruata (90+4’) was akin to a death knell for Inter Kashi’s I-League 2024-25 title hopes. José Luis Moreno (57’) had earlier put the hosts in the lead, before Inter Kashi roared back with two stunning strikes from Edmund Lalrindika (63’) and Nikola Stojanović (65’), after a goalless first half.

The ball is well and truly in Churchill Brothers’ court after this result, as they now move on to 39 points from 21 matches, three ahead of second-placed Real Kashmir, who they face in the unlikeliest of league finales, on April 6, 2025.

Inter Kashi, at third in the table with 36 points from as many matches, are out of the title race due to their inferior head-to-head record against both Churchill and Real Kashmir.

A packed Raia Ground, mostly filled with local supporters waiting to see Churchill Brothers win the I-League title for the first time in 12 years, witnessed a rather cagey opening to the game, with sudden spurts of attacks by each side. The indication of a calm before the storm was there for all to see.

Both sides were cautious early on and had close chances from free-kicks. Stojanović had a seventh-minute dead-ball opportunity saved by Churchill keeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir, while Pape Gassama’s looping free-kick went just a foot over the top-right corner of Inter Kashi’s goal.

Edmund was a constant thorn in the Churchill Brothers’ backline, looking to get into dangerous positions. He was, however, wasteful. The 25-year-old had the perfect opportunity to put Inter Kashi ahead in the 25th minute, when Prasanth K broke free from the right and slipped it past the goalkeeper, only to hit the upright.

Edmund, rushing in from the far side, and an open goal to aim at, albeit from a rather tight angle. His shot went agonisingly wide.

Minutes before the half-time whistle, Edmund was played through inside the Churchill box by Stojanović, but a precise sliding interception by Lamgoulen Semkholun swept the ball away from the Inter Kashi forward’s feet.

If the first half seemed intense, the two sides seemed to have doubled down on each other after the change of ends. Inter Kashi looked to play piercing through balls, while Churchill looked to load the away side’s box. The Red Machines drew first blood.

Sebastian Gutiérrez, three minutes from the hour mark, sent in a free-kick from mid-range for Moreno to head it in at the near post, leaving Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja with no time to react to the change in direction of the ball.

Churchill’s lead was short-lived, however.

Mario Barco, seeing Edmund in some space, played a precise aerial ball behind the Churchill defence. The India international ran onto the ball and chipped Churchill goalkeeper Kadir, to draw his side level.

Two minutes later, Stojanović, seeing Kadir off his line, decided to try his luck from the half-line from a free-kick. The ball contained just enough hang-time to be just out of the keeper’s reach, as it flew into the net.

The home crowd, that was just minutes ago in delirium, had now been silent.

The Red Machines kept pegging away at Inter Kashi, however, and the numbers they would put in the opponents’ box would finally pay off. They threw everything forward and earned a free-kick in injury time.

Lalremruata’s dead ball, whipped in from the right flank, could have taken a touch from any number of bodies inside the box and gone in, be it friend or foe. However, it missed everyone, only to hit the far post and ricochet back in, sparking wild celebrations at the Raia Ground.

Churchill Brothers had, by no means, sealed their third I-League title, but the celebrations said it all. They are just one draw away from it.

Namdhari beat Bengaluru SC

Namdhari FC notched up their ninth win of the 2024-25 I-League season, defeating relegation-threatened SC Bengaluru 2-1 at the Namdhari Stadium, on Sunday.

Akashdeep Singh (28’) gave Namdhari the lead in the first half, before Francis Addo (85’) doubled the lead late on. Clarence Fernandes (90’) pulled one back towards the end, but it was too late.

Namdhari stay sixth in table with 32 points from 21 matches.

While SC Bengaluru remain in the relegation zone with 20 points from as many matches. They are on the same points as Aizawl FC, who are ahead by dint of a better head-to-head record.

Though SC Bengaluru were the ones, who needed more urgency in their game, it was Namdhari FC, who had the early chances. As the clock ticked towards the half-hour mark, Cledson hung a ball into the box, which Akashdeep headed home, giving his side the lead.

Cledson had a couple of more chances in the second half, when the game truly began to open up. Bengaluru came out with a strong urge to score the equaliser after the change of ends. Namdhari, however, grew slowly into the contest and began to take control of proceedings.

An unmarked Manvir scuffed a shot from near the penalty spot, and substitute Karandeep had his one-on-one effort saved.

Bengaluru created a couple of chances at the other end too. Clarence’s header off of a Thomyo Shimray cross from the right went just wide, while substitute Henry Kisekka’s free header from inside the box was saved. Faslurahman Methukayil’s effort from long range also rattled the Namdhari cross-bar, before being cleared.

In the end, it was the long throw that worked for both sides, as Addo and Clarence scored one goal for each team.

Gokulam Kerala down Sreenidi Deccan

Gokulam Kerala kept their I-League title hopes alive by defeating Sreenidi Deccan 1-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium. Thabiso Brown scored the only goal of the match to lead 1-0 in the first half.

With this win, Gokulam Kerala make a jump to the second place on the I-League table with 37 points from 21 games, ahead of Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir, putting themselves on the contenders’ list for the title, whereas Sreenidi Deccan finish the round placed eighth with 27 points from 21 games.

The tension was palpable. Both sides had been probing, testing each other’s defences, searching for an early breakthrough.

Sergio Llamas spotted a sliver of space down the right wing. With precision, the Gokulam Kerala captain threaded a grounded through ball, cutting through the defensive lines. Thabiso Brown was already on the move.

The striker latched onto the pass, his touches taking him into the box as the goalkeeper rushed forward, narrowing the angle. He calmly slotted the ball through the keeper’s legs in the 15th minute.

The first half was a battle of nerves, with Sreenidi Deccan refusing to back down despite Gokulam’s early lead. Their first real chance came through the lively Faysal Shayesteh, a powerful strike slightly away from the crossbar.

Moments later, Sreenidi Deccan came knocking again, this time through the ever-dangerous David Castañeda. A curling strike as the ball arced through the air, only to graze past the post by mere inches.

In the second half, Sreenidi Deccan’s relentless attacks continued unabated as they sought an equaliser, but at the heart of Gokulam’s steadfast performance, stood goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar.

His commanding presence between the posts and the disciplined coordination of Gokulam’s backline denied Sreenidi Deccan every opportunity — a performance that spoke volumes of Gokulam’s resolve to maintain their lead and control the narrative of the match.