Indian Open Throws Live: Annu Rani wins women's Javelin throw gold, Tajinderpal in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the final day action of the Indian Open Throws event in Maharashtra.
Indian Open Throws Live: The top Indian field athletes (throwers) are in action at the Indian Opens Throws event at the Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday.
India's top female javelin thrower, Annu Rani, will be in action today at the women's javelin final whereas the National record holder Tajinderpal Singh will be in action at the men's shot put final.
Meanwhile, the young Indian male javelin throwers will also compete for the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event. They will aim to make it big in the absence of many top javelin throwers of India.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 21 March 2025 11:50 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Javelin Throw Final at 6:30 PM IST
Here is the start list:
- 21 March 2025 11:13 AM GMT
Shilpa Rani wins the silver medal in women's javelin throw
Shilpa's best throw was in the final attempt, where she attained a distance of 54.37m
- 21 March 2025 11:04 AM GMT
Shilpa Rani becomes the third player to cross the 50m mark in the final.
She registered a distance of 53.08m in her fifth attempt and currently standing in the third position.
- 21 March 2025 10:47 AM GMT
Annu Rani further improves her performance in the third attempt to 57.08m
This is the second-best performance of the women's javelin throw event in Asia this year.
- 21 March 2025 10:41 AM GMT
Annu Rani throws a distance of 54.91m on her second attempt
Annu continues to lead the pack with her first throw of 55.09m
- 21 March 2025 10:15 AM GMT
Up Next: - Women's Javelin Throw Final at 4:00 PM IST
Here is the start list: