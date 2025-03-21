Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Open Throws Live: Annu Rani wins women's Javelin throw gold, Tajinderpal in action- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the final day action of the Indian Open Throws event in Maharashtra.

Annu Rani. (Photo Credits: AP)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 March 2025 11:50 AM GMT

Indian Open Throws Live: The top Indian field athletes (throwers) are in action at the Indian Opens Throws event at the Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

India's top female javelin thrower, Annu Rani, will be in action today at the women's javelin final whereas the National record holder Tajinderpal Singh will be in action at the men's shot put final.

Meanwhile, the young Indian male javelin throwers will also compete for the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event. They will aim to make it big in the absence of many top javelin throwers of India.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-03-21 07:00:14
AthleticsAnnu RaniTajinderpal ToorJavelin Throw
