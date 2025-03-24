BCCI announces central contract for women's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the list of annual player retainership for the senior Indian women’s cricket team for the 2024-25 season.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were placed in grade A. The contract come in effect from October 1 this year to September 30, 2025, a release by the BCCI said.

Four players including Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh were handed the grade B contract.

As many as nine cricketers featured in the grade C contract including Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.

The BCCI annual player contract implies different salary grades assigned to players based on their performances. The players can be relegated or promoted based on their performance in subsequent year.