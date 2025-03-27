8th Elite Women’s National Boxing: Neeraj Phogat stuns field with gold

The final day of the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship at Great Noida on Thursday promised to be a spectacular show with boxers punching their way to glory.

For many, the nationals was about proving their superiority while for others it was about learning, a stage to comeback.

Defending champions Minakshi and Anamika impressed with their punching skills. In the minimum weight category (45-48kg), Minakshi clearly outpunched Sikkim's boxer Yashika Rai 5-0. Minakshi had previously upset World Champion Nitu Ghanghas 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the light flyweight (48-51kg), defending champion Anamika Hooda of Railways beat Haryana's Tamanna 5-0.

Railways topped the medals tally with 5 gold and 4 bronze while Haryana and All India Police finished second and third respectively.

Haryana won 6 medals including 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze while AIP won 7 medals - 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani beat Lalfakmawi Ralte for her ninth national title.

The 34-year-old, who had put boxing on hold for a year after marriage, won a 4:3 split decision to claim the light heavyweight category (75-80kg). Lalfakmawi settled with the silver.

"I took a break after the World Championship for marriage in 2023. I returned and won the nationals and this is my ninth national title. A big achievement. Today's bout was a power bout and I was struggling since I was on the lower side of the weight," Pooja told The Bridge post her win.

Pooja plans to change her weight category to middleweight category. By doing so she will directly challenge Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain.

In the lightweight category (60-65kg), Haryana's Neeraj Phogat pipped world championship bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur of Punjab 4-3. The outcome marks a stunning return as Neeraj is returning to competitive action after serving a doping ban of 4 years.

"I am returning after 3-4 years, I had nothing to loose," Neeraj said, before breaking into tears.

Neeraj was provisionally suspended in 2019 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug Ligandrol and other anabolic steroids.

In 51-54kg, Sakshi took home gold outpunching Abha Singh by RSC-1.

In feather weight (54-57kg), Commonwealth Games medalist Jaismine Lamboria lived up to her billing as she beat Haryana's Priya for gold. She won 5:0. Jasmine was adjudged the best boxer of the tournament.

In 60-65kg, World Championships silver medalist Sonia Lather overcame Sanju (AIP) 4:1 to emerge champion.

"I have a different style of boxing. I don't play under pressure. I like to stay confident so people watching me play come and join the sport," Sonia said.

In 65-70kg, Youth world champion Sanamacha Chanu (RSPB) overpowered Saneh of Haryana.

And finally, in what was the last contest of the day, defending champion Nupur successfully lifted the title by defeating Kiran 5:0 in 80+kg category.