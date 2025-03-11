Tennis: Yuki Bhambri enters second round of Indian Wells; Rohan Bopanna exits

Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri made his way into the men's doubles second round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Monday. He is playing with Andre Goransson of Sweden.

Bhambri and Goransson got the better of Jan Zielinski and Sander Gille 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

It was a splendid fightback from the Indo-Swedish pair, who were a set and a break down at 0-2 in the second set in the match.

The win also marked a first-ever ATP Masters 1000 match win for Bhambri on his Indian Wells debut.

"I'm at Indian Wells now. These are top level events I want to be at and perform well at," Bhambri had said in a conversation with The Bridge, days before his first round match.





The win also propelled Bhambri to a career high world No 34 in the live men's doubles rankings.

Bhambri and Goransson will next take on the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Bopanna exits

Meanwhile, Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna faced an early first round exit from the competition.

Bopanna, partnering Ivan Dodig, lost out 3-6, 4-6 in straight sets to the pair of Tomas Machac and Jack Draper.