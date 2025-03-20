Ujjawal Choudhary smashes 10-year-old U20 National Record in Discus Throw

Haryana’s Ujjawal Choudhary made history at the India Open Throws in Navi Mumbai, breaking the Indian U20 discus throw national record twice in a single competition, on Thursday.

The young athlete first surpassed the previous record of 58.11m with a throw of 58.25m in his fourth attempt. But he was not done yet. In his very next attempt, he launched the discus to a stunning 59.34m, emphatically rewriting the record books.

The previous national record of 58.11m was set by Haryana’s Sachin Dalal on May 10, 2014, at the Junior Federation Cup in Chennai. Dalal had broken Kripal Singh’s long-standing record of 58.10m by just one centimetre in a fiercely contested field. His throw also secured him a spot in both the Asian and World Championships, marking a significant milestone for Indian athletics at the time.

Exactly 10 years, 10 months, and 10 days later, Ujjawal has now eclipsed Dalal’s feat, pushing Indian discus throwing to new heights.

— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 20, 2025

Ujjawal’s record-breaking performance not only signals his immense potential but also sets the stage for greater milestones ahead. With his current form and steady improvement, breaking the 60m barrier seems like the next logical step.

Indian athletics has found another promising talent, and the future looks incredibly bright for this young discus thrower.