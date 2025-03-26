Manu Bhaker turns fashion presenter, showcases new Indian shooting kit

After her astounding success at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker is perhaps the most recognisable Indian Olympian at the moment.

So, when the Indian shooting contingent is presented with a brand new kit for the 2025 season, there can only be one person that can be trusted to do the unveiling job.

And on Wednesday, Manu Bhaker showcased India's Shooting Kit for the 2025 season and her presentation skills through a candid video posted on social media.

Watch the video here:

Presenting, India's Shooting Kit 2025 🫡

What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s72AUkzjVu — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) March 26, 2025

The kit contains a tracksuit (which Bhaker calls "her favourite" owing it its matching color and fabric), a t-shirt, a winter jacket and a cap.

Meanwhile, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) stage competitions are set to begin in Buenos Aires, Argentina on April, 03, 2025 and an Indian contingent comprising of a first batch of 22 Shooters left on Wednesday morning.

This batch was accompanied by a 13-member support staff.

The second batch of the contingent shall trave on the 29th of March, 2025.

Manu Bhaker is set to compete in two individual events.

