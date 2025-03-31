Explained: What each team needs to win 2024-25 I-League title in final week?

The 2024-25 I-League season is entering its final phase, with teams making a strong push to secure the top spot on the leaderboard.

With just one match week left, four teams – Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir, and Inter Kashi* – remain in contention for the title.

On Sunday, a thrilling encounter between Churchill Brothers FC and Inter Kashi ended in a 2-2 draw. The match was anticipated to be the title decider for the 2024-25 I-League, but it left the championship race wide open.

Inter Kashi, currently in third place with 36 points from the same number of matches, is at risk of being eliminated from the title race due to their weaker head-to-head record against both Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir.

Their fate now depends on the outcome of an appeal to the AIFF Appeal Committee.

As all four teams gear up for their final matches, here are the possible scenarios for each contender:

Churchill Brothers FC – 39 points

After their draw with Inter Kashi, Churchill Brothers FC faces a must-win or must-draw situation in their final match against Real Kashmir. To secure the title, they need at least a draw.

Alternatively, they can afford to lose by a maximum of two goals, but only if Gokulam Kerala also loses their match against Dempo. With the season nearing its end, every goal will be crucial in determining the champion.

Gokulam Kerala FC – 37 points

To win the title, Gokulam Kerala must defeat Dempo and hope that Real Kashmir beats Churchill Brothers by any margin.

If Gokulam Kerala secures a win, Churchill Brothers would come under immense pressure, as Real Kashmir's victory would allow Gokulam Kerala to overtake them in the standings.

This sets up a dramatic finale where Gokulam Kerala must focus on both their performance and the result of the Churchill Brothers match.

Real Kashmir FC – 36 points

Real Kashmir needs a victory over Churchill Brothers by at least three goals while also relying on Gokulam Kerala failing to win against Dempo.

A big-margin win is essential for Real Kashmir, as it would boost their points and goal difference. However, if Gokulam Kerala wins their match, Real Kashmir's title hopes would be over, even with a victory.

A Twist for Inter Kashi – 36 points

Inter Kashi’s title hopes hinge on the AIFF Appeal Committee’s decision. If the ruling favors them, they would still need one of the following scenarios to unfold:

Inter Kashi must defeat Rajasthan United while Churchill Brothers lose to Real Kashmir.

If Inter Kashi draws with Rajasthan United, they can still win the title if Churchill Brothers lose to Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala fails to win against Dempo.

Promotion to ISL

The team that clinches the I-League title this season will earn promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL), adding another layer of intensity to the final matchday.

With the title race still wide open, the last round of fixtures promises an exciting conclusion to an intense season.