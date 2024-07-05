From Rising Star to Badminton Legend: PV Sindhu's Success Story on Her Birthday
PV Sindhu’s Breakthrough: China Masters 2012 Quarter-Final
At 17, PV Sindhu defeated Olympic champ Li Xuerui in China Masters 2012, marking her breakthrough at the international circuit.
PV Sindhu’s Olympic Feat: Rio 2016 Silver Medal
Sindhu's spirited effort in Rio final secured India's first Olympic silver in badminton.
Sindhu's Epic Battle: World Championships 2017 Final
Sindhu's marathon match against Okuhara captivated fans, showcasing her resilience and skill
Sindhu's Redemption: BWF World Tour Finals 2018
Sindhu's triumph over Tai Tzu Ying marked a comeback, showcasing her resilience and strategic play.
Sindhu's Triumph: BWF World Championships 2019
Sindhu's dominant win over Okuhara secured her first World Championships gold, a historic achievement.
Sindhu's Olympic Glory: Tokyo 2020 Bronze
Sindhu is India's first female athlete to win two Olympic medals.
Sindhu's Historic Gold: Commonwealth Games 2022
Sindhu overcame injury to secure her first Commonwealth Games gold.
PARIS 2024
PV Sindhu aims to make history as the 1st Indian to win three Olympic medals. Wishing her all the best and a happy birthday!