'Won’t stop until I run under 10 seconds': 100m National record holder Gurindervir Singh

"I've been training for nearly 10-12 years to break the national record, but my primary target is to run under 10 seconds," India’s fastest man, Gurindervir Singh, spoke softly, reflecting on his journey.

An aggressive and assertive runner, Gurindervir made history on Friday, breaking the men's 100m national record with a stunning 10.20-second sprint at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru.

Running alongside him was Manikanta Hoblidhar, the previous record-holder, with both securing their places for the Asian Athletics Championships.

However, Gurindervir’s path to this achievement was far from smooth. His previous best of 10.27s had come in 2021, four years back, when he was just 21.

His journey was filled with setbacks – training disruptions, health struggles, and inadequate facilities.

In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, Gurindervir Singh opened up about his journey to the top.

Overcoming adversity

The last few years have not been easy, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting his training. He, like many athletes, was forced to make do with limited facilities.

He recalled a particularly difficult phase in 2021 when he was staying at the Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar where poor living conditions, lack of proper nutrition and inadequate recovery resources hindered his progress.

"In Patiala, we weren’t allowed to use the sports facilities, so we stayed in a building under renovation. One day, the transformer caught fire, leaving us without electricity,” he shared.

Food turned out to be another challenge. He often relied on unhealthy meals from roadside eateries, leading to digestive issues which threatened to derail his budding career.

“At one point, I lost 12 kg in just 8 to 10 days. My father even suggested that I come back home and consider giving up sprinting,” he revealed.

Despite these setbacks, Gurindervir persisted.

The recovery process was grueling, requiring months of targeted physiotherapy, strength training, and careful conditioning.

He credits his coach and support staff for guiding him through this phase, while ensuring he did not rush his return to full fitness.

"It was frustrating at times, but I knew I had to trust the process," he said.

The transition to elite training

Gurindervir’s journey to becoming country's top sprinter saw a major shift when he moved to the Reliance Foundation in Mumbai. There he trained in an ideal environment, surrounded by elite athletes and modern training facilities.

“I returned after the Interstate Championships last July, but training was inconsistent due to the rainy season and I returned to Punjab. When I came back to Mumbai a few months later, the difference in training was immense.”

The competitive training atmosphere played a crucial role.

“I was looking for an environment where people would push me. Amlan Borgohain and Manikanta, my training partners, are strong athletes. Amlan’s endurance and weight training are excellent, and as a 200m national record holder, he’s always motivated to defend his title. When they push themselves, I have no choice but to push harder.”

For Gurindervir, adjusting to the new training system was not so smooth.

“In Punjab, my entire workout would be over by the time the others in Mumbai finished their warm-up. The intensity was completely different, but it was exactly what I needed. Back in the national camps, we followed outdated Russian training plans which my coach Happy Singh knew off, but here, our coach experiments with new techniques that keep us in top condition,” he said.

Building towards the record

Gurindervir first ran 10.27 seconds in 2021, but it took him four years to reach 10.20s.

His preparations for the record-breaking race were meticulously planned.

His comeback began when an ayurvedic remedy improved his digestion.

“After recovering, I performed well at the National Games, the Inter-Federation Cup, and the Interstate Championships. Once I moved to Mumbai, everything started falling into place. If I had come here earlier, my progress would have been much faster,” he said.

Training in Mumbai, he found himself in prime condition leading up to the competition.

“The preparations were going well, and my training sessions were strong. I was hitting personal bests in different phases – 30m, 50m, and even 250m. My coach, James Hillier, kept reminding me that I only needed to replicate my training performances in the race,” he shared.

In his practice sessions, he consistently clocked 10.1 and 10.2 seconds over 100m, 12.3 seconds in 120m, and 27s flat in 250m.

Despite not being at peak fitness due to early-season training loads, he knew he had the potential to go even faster.

“My goal for the season is to run 10.1. If I analyse my race, I could have executed the final phase better. As my body recovers and I develop more lean muscle, I am confident I can achieve 10.15s or even faster.”

Overcoming pre-race challenges

However, reaching the start line was not without its hurdles.

Just three days before the competition, Gurindervir experienced tightness and pain in his hamstring during a 40m sprint.

His coach gave him the option to step back, but the thought of looking weak in training kept him going.

“I ran despite the pain, but I was worried about pulling my hamstring during the race," he said.

His physiotherapist reassured him that it was just an overstretch and treated him with cupping therapy to relieve the tightness.

Even during warm-up on race day, the fear of injury lingered.

“I was extra cautious, making sure I didn't overexert myself. I knew that when I run at full fitness without hesitation, I can push my body to its limits.”

Despite this, he ran a stunning 10.20 seconds. “If I hadn’t been concerned about my hamstring, I believe I would have broken the record by an even bigger margin.”

Mind games and race execution

Gurindervir had a clear target in mind before stepping onto the track.

“I told my coach that I wanted to clock 10.2s. He said he would be happy with that. Knowing I had his confidence, I pushed myself to achieve it.”

Post-race, while most athletes would celebrate, he had another decision to make – whether to run the 200m event or not.

“My coach has a habit of playing mind games. If our reps are good, he lets us off easy; if not, we have to complete the full workload. After my 100m performance, I told him I didn’t want to run the 200m, and he agreed, saying I had earned the rest.”

Although he has entered the 200m before, his focus remains on the 100m.

“My coach wants me to run more 200m races, but I believe I’ll be better prepared for them next year. This year, I might run at the Interstate Championships, Nationals, or a Grand Prix event [in 200m],” he said.

Psychological strength and future goals

Mental resilience has played a significant role in Gurindervir’s journey. He works with sports psychologist Disha, who has helped him overcome self-doubt.

“There were times when I questioned whether I could keep up, but she helped me organize my thoughts and stay confident,” he said.

Born into a sporting family, Gurindervir’s father was a national-level volleyball player.

“I was always fast and won school races. I remember watching Usain Bolt break the world record in 2008 and thinking that I wanted to run like that one day.”

He began sprinting in sixth grade. By 10th grade, he joined coach Happy Singh’s team in Jalandhar, and the rest is history.

Gurindervir has a busy season ahead, with an event in three weeks, followed by the Asian Championships and the World University Games in July. “These are my main targets, and I want to win a medal.”

For now, India’s fastest man is focused on refining his sprinting technique, staying injury-free, and taking one step closer to his dream – breaking the 10s barrier and making history on the global stage.