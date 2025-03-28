I-League: AIFF stays forfeiture decision on Inter Kashi v/s Namdhari match

In an interesting turn of events, the All India Football Federation stayed its decision of Namdhari FC 0-3 forfeiture against Inter Kashi FC in the 2024-25 I-League for fielding an illegal player on Friday.

"The AIFF Appeal Committee has stayed the forfeiture decision taken by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee on the I-League 2024-25 match between Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi, as Namdhari FC were deemed to have fielded an ineligible player," the AIFF said in a statement.

"A final decision on this matter is yet to be taken by the AIFF Appeal Committee," it further read.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had handed Namdhari FC a 0-3 loss for fielding an ineligible player during their match against Inter Kashi last month. Additionally, they were also given a -3 goal difference for the offence.

Namdhari FC match had originally won the match in question 2-0.

The decision to stay the matter, as expected, hasn't gone down well with Inter Kashi, who are now set to lose crucial points in a tight title race with the Churchill Brothers if the decision is overturned.

"Inter Kashi Football Club is shocked by reports of an alleged decision by the Appeals Committee of the All India Football Federation to stay the forfeiture ruling made by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee concerning the I-League 2024-25 match between Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi," the club said in a statement.

Inter Kashi denied getting any official communication on the said matter from the All India Football Federation.

"It is deeply surprising that such a critical decision would reportedly be put up for discussion on April 28, a full three weeks after the league concludes on April 6, raising serious questions about procedural integrity, timing and causing serious threats to the integrity and credibility of the competition," the statement added.