Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
Cricket: India women to tour Australia in February 2026
India will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and a day-night Test in Australia.
The Indian women's cricket team will tour Australia for a full fledged series in February next year.
Harmanpreet Kaur and co will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and one Day Night Test over the course of a month Down Under, Cricket Australia announced on Sunday.
The tour will start with a three-match T20I series on February 15.
The ODI series will follow from February 24 before the Test match is played at the WACA from March 6 to March 9.
Complete Schedule
15 February: 1st T20I
19 February: 2nd T20I
21 February: 3rd T20I
24 February: 1st ODI
27 February: 2nd ODI
1 March: 3rd ODI
6 March-9 March: Only Test
Next Story