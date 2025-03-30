Cricket: India women to tour Australia in February 2026

The Indian women's cricket team will tour Australia for a full fledged series in February next year.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and one Day Night Test over the course of a month Down Under, Cricket Australia announced on Sunday.

The tour will start with a three-match T20I series on February 15.

Another chapter will be written in this epic rivalry this summer!



The ODI series will follow from February 24 before the Test match is played at the WACA from March 6 to March 9.

Complete Schedule

15 February: 1st T20I

19 February: 2nd T20I

21 February: 3rd T20I

24 February: 1st ODI

27 February: 2nd ODI

1 March: 3rd ODI

6 March-9 March: Only Test



