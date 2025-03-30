Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

Cricket: India women to tour Australia in February 2026

India will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and a day-night Test in Australia.

Smriti Mandhana (Left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo credit: BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 March 2025 2:41 PM GMT

The Indian women's cricket team will tour Australia for a full fledged series in February next year.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and one Day Night Test over the course of a month Down Under, Cricket Australia announced on Sunday.

The tour will start with a three-match T20I series on February 15.


The ODI series will follow from February 24 before the Test match is played at the WACA from March 6 to March 9.

Complete Schedule

15 February: 1st T20I

19 February: 2nd T20I

21 February: 3rd T20I

24 February: 1st ODI

27 February: 2nd ODI

1 March: 3rd ODI

6 March-9 March: Only Test


CricketIndian cricketHarmanpreet KaurSmriti Mandhana
