Orange cap, Purple cap, and more – Who took home all awards in 2025 WPL?

The Mumbai Indians won their second Women's Premier League title, beating the Delhi Capitals by eight runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Alongside team glory, several players delivered exceptional individual performances throughout the season.

Here, we take a look at all the individual award winners and the prize money they pocketed in 2025 WPL:

Emerging Player of the Season – Amanjot Kaur

With 128 runs and five wickets taken during WPL 2025 Amanjot Kaur proved her all-around ability. Her consistent performances in pivotal times helped Mumbai Indians to successfully defend their title.

Amanjot's contributions earned her the Emerging Player of the Season award along with a prize of ₹5 lakh.

Most Valuable Player & Orange Cap Winner – Nat Sciver-Brunt

With 523 runs in the season, Nat Sciver-Brunt emerged as the highest run scorer to win the orange cap. Mumbai Indians's path to the championship depended much on her exellence with the bat. A vital 30-run knock from Sciver-Brunt in the final steadied the innings for the eventual champions.

In addition to her batting, she also contributed with the ball, taking 12 wickets.

She was also recognised as the Most Valuable Player of the season and was awarded ₹5 lakh for each of her achievements.

Purple Cap – Amelia Kerr

Leading the bowling charts, Amelia Kerr clinched the Purple Cap with 18 wickets in the tournament. She delivered match-winning spells, including a remarkable 5/38 against UP Warriorz, making her the first bowler in franchise history to take a five-wicket haul in WPL.

She also bagged two crucial wickets in the final against the Delhi Capitals, including the wicket of the dangerous Jemimah Rodrigues.

Her impactful performances earned her ₹5 lakh in prize money.

Most Sixes – Ashleigh Gardner

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner proved to be one of the most powerful and aggressive hitters of the season.

She crossed the boundary lines a total of 18 times and played a crucial role in taking Gujarat Giants to their first-ever play-offs.

She earned herself a cash prize of ₹5 lakh for hitting the most sixes in the tournament.

Best Strike Rate – Chinelle Henry

Having been roped in as a replacement player, Chinelle Henry impressed with her aggressive batting, recording a tournament-best strike rate of 196.38.

Her quickfire knocks helped UP Warriorz gain momentum in crucial matches. Henry's fearless approach at the crease secured her the Best Strike Rate award and a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

Catch of the Season – Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland’s athleticism and sharp reflexes earned her the Catch of the Season award.

During a league match against Mumbai Indians, she executed a stunning diving catch to dismiss Amelia Kerr, shifting the momentum in her team’s favour.

She was honoured with ₹5 lakh for her outstanding fielding display.

Most dot balls – Shabnim Ismail

Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail took home the honour for most dot balls bowled in the tournament.

Though she was not among the wickets as often as her teammates, Ismail kept the pressure on throughout the competition. She bowled a total of 131 dot balls, earning her a total prize money of ₹5 lakh.