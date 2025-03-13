Indian Wells Open: Yuki-Goransson exit in the quarterfinal

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri's winning run ended in the quarterfinal of the ATP Masters, the Indian Wells Open 2025 in California, USA, on Wednesday.

Yuki, partnering with Andre Goransson of Sweden, lost their quarterfinal match in a close three-set (6-7, 6-3, 8-10) encounter against the mixed pairing of Brazil's Fernando Ramboli and Asutralia's John Patrick Smith.

On the other hand, Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands had a first-round exit, losing in straight-sets (6-7, 2-6) to Arevalo and Babos.

Yuki bhambri is on action in quarterfinal stage of mens doubles category. #indianwellsopen pic.twitter.com/6XDR6kr2Ug — Sport in a nutshell (@Shuvo10976159) March 13, 2025

Missed chances

Yuki and Goransson started the match on a positive note and forced three breakpoints in the opening game of the match, but they failed to convert any of those, sighing relief to Ramboli and Smith.

The Indo-Swedish pair had three more break point opportunities in the set, but once again, they failed to convert, and the first set went into a tie breaker.

Ramboli and Smith took full advantage of the tiebreaker to take the early lead in the match by winning the opening set, despite not being on their best game.

The Brazilian-Aussie pair continued with their momentum, took a very early break in the second set, and were looking to end the match in straight sets.

However, this time, they couldn't convert and lost the second set by giving back-to-back breaks in their final two serving games of the set, 3-6.

The match headed into the super-tie breaker, and both the pairs were looking for a spot in the semis, but eventually, Yuki and Gorannson fell short in the final few points, losing the set, 8-10.