Women's Boxing Nationals: Simranjeet, Jaismine enter semi-finals

The world championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria put on dominant displays to storm into the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s National Boxing Championship on Tuesday.

Simranjeet, the first female boxer from Punjab to compete at the Olympics, showcased her experience with a unanimous decision victory over Railways' Prachi in the 65kg category.

Meanwhile, Jaismine (SSCB) continued her dominant spree with another RSC win, this time against Tamil Nadu's Hannah Joy in two rounds.

In the biggest upset of the day, Tamil Nadu’s Kalaivani S, the 2019 National Champion, shocked 2022 Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade (Maharashtra) with a dominant unanimous decision victory in the 51kg category.

Reigning 51kg champion Anamika Hooda, meanwhile, moved a step closer to defending her title with a commanding unanimous victory over Delhi’s Mehak Dharra in the quarterfinals.

Anamika will now face Kalaivani S in what promises to be a thrilling semi-final clash.

On the other side of the bracket, Haryana’s Tamanna will take on Rajasthan’s Sunita, both securing their spots with hard-fought quarter-final wins.

In the heavyweight division, two-time defending national champion Nupur (Railways) overpowered Tamil Nadu’s Jayasree S to advance, setting up a semifinal clash against Uttar Pradesh’s Ipsita Vikram, who breezed past Rajasthan’s Chandan Choudhary with a unanimous decision win.

Also making it to the last four was Sonu (AIP), silver medallist from the previous edition, who secured an unanimous win over UP’s Sarita Rai.

She will now face Simranjeet Kaur in a highly anticipated semi-final showdown.

Jaismine, meanwhile, will take on Punjab’s Vishakha Varitya, while Haryana’s Priya faces Railways’ Poonam in the 57kg category.