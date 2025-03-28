Hockey: Chennai, Madurai to host 2025 Junior Men's World Cup

Chennai and Madurai, the two cities in southern state of Tamil Nadu, will host the 2025 FIH Men's Junior World Cup, Hockey India announced on Friday.

The tournament will be played across two weeks from 28 November, 2025 to 10 December, 2025 and will feature 24 teams from across the globe.

The event will mark the third successive edition of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup hosted by India. The country had previously held the World Cup in Lucknow back in 2016 and Bhubaneswar in 2021.

India had won the 2016 edition in front of their home crowd. The tournament also saw the emergence of the current Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh.

While Chennai had hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, Madurai will host the event of such scale for the first time.

“It is a matter of great pride for Hockey India to host the forthcoming FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup," said Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India.

"With 24 teams playing the Junior World Cup this time, we will have the event in two cities – Chennai and Madurai. While Chennai has hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, Madurai will be hosting an international event of this magnitude for the first time and we are happy to take hockey to different parts of the country.”