Hockey: Vandana Katariya announces retirement

India's highest capped women's hockey player Vandana Katariya announced her retirement from the sport on Tuesday.

Katariya played 320 matches for India over more than a decade long career, scoring 158 goals in the process.

She was one of the stand out players as India earned a historic fourth place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics four years ago.

"Today, with a heavy yet grateful heart, I announce my retirement from international hockey — a decision that feels both bittersweet and empowering," Katariya wrote in a long social media post.

"I’m stepping away not because the fire in me has dimmed or the hockey in my tank has run dry, but because I want to bow out at the zenith of my career, while I’m still at my very best.

"This isn’t a goodbye born out of exhaustion; it’s a choice to leave the international stage on my terms, with my head held high and my stick still blazing. The roar of the crowd, the thrill of every goal, and the pride of wearing India’s colors will forever echo in my soul," she added.









Katariya made her senior international debut back in 2009. She last featured for India during the Bhubaneswar leg of 2024-25 FIH Pro League in February earlier this year.

"This decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour," said Katariya in a statement released by Hockey India.

Hailing from Roshnabad, Haridwar, Katariya played a pivotal role in securing Gold medals at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (2016, 2023) and the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup (2022).

She also won silver medals at the Asian Games 2018, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Japan 2013, and Women's Asian Champions Trophy Donghae 2018, along with Bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

Katariya's biggest moment in the spotlight came when she scored a hat-trick against South Africa, to help India qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It helped India win a closely fought match 4-3.

"I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo," said Katariya. "The Olympics are special, and that match against South Africa was one of the most emotional games of my life.

"I just wanted to give everything for my team, for my country. The hat-trick was special, but more than that, it was about proving that we belonged on that stage," she added.

Katariya bows out from the sport, having also won the Arjuna Award in 2021 and Padma Shri – India's fourth highest civilian honour – in 2022.