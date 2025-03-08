Shooting League of India to debut on November 24

Shooting League of India (SLI) is set to make its debut later this year, running from November 24 to December 7, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Friday.

This marks a significant step towards introducing a franchise-based shooting competition in the country.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the global governing body for Olympic shooting, has officially recognized the league and allocated a November-December slot in its annual calendar, giving the competition international status.

Originally scheduled to take place in March 2025, the Shooting League of India faced delays but now has the full backing of the ISSF. NRAI President Kalikesh Narayana Singh Deo, who has been at the forefront of bringing this league to life, emphasized the importance of ISSF's support.

"With ISSF officially recognizing the Shooting League of India and granting it an official slot in its international calendar, it has now become a global event. This will help us attract some of the world's best shooters to the competition," Kalikesh told PTI.

To ensure smooth execution and commercial success of the league, the NRAI recently appointed former Hockey India CEO Elena Norman as a consultant and has also roped in commercial and marketing partners. The competition will feature events across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines, offering a platform for both domestic and international talent to shine.

The introduction of this league comes at a crucial juncture for Indian shooting, which has emerged as the country's most successful Olympic sport in recent years. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian shooters brought home three bronze medals — Manu Bhaker claimed two, one in the women's 10m air pistol and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, while Swapnil Kusale secured a podium finish in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions.

India narrowly missed out on more medals, with fourth-place finishes in events such as the women’s 25m pistol (Manu Bhaker), men’s 10m air rifle (Arjun Babuta), and skeet mixed team event (Anantjeet Singh Naruka-Maheshwari Chauhan).