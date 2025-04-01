World Boxing Cup: Lakshya Chahar loses in men's 80kg opening round

India's Lakshya Chahar lost his opening round bout at the 2025 Wold Boxing Cup in Brazil on Monday.

Chahar, competing in the men's 80kg, was out-punched by Brazil's Wanderley Pereira in their Round of 16 clash.

Chahar, the reigning men's 80kg Indian national champion, was of no match to Pereira, losing out 0-5 by an unanimous decision in the red corner.

The closest ruling in favour of the Indian came from referee No 3, who still called it 28-29 in favour of the Brazilian. The other four referees all called it 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 against the Indian.

Chahar was the lone Indian in contention on the opening day of the 2025 Boxing World Cup.

Later in the competition, the likes of Narender Berwal (90+kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and others will be in action for India.

The 2025 Boxing World Cup in Brazil is the first international competition for Indian pugilists since their disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year.

It is also the first competition organised by the newly formed World Boxing since getting provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee.

India did not send a women's contingent to the 2025 Boxing World Cup as the 2025 Elite Women's National Championships ended just last Thursday.

The six-day tournament features around 130 boxers from 19 countries, including multiple Olympians, in action.



