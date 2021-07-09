All you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics

Scheduled to begin from 23rd July and continuing till 8th August 2021, the whole world would stop at Tokyo, Japan as the much-awaited Olympics ensue. The Indian contingent boasting of 120+ athletes will compete across 18 sports and will fight it out for a place on the podium.

The power lies in the hands of the multiple athletes from India who secured a berth at the Tokyo Olympics in various sports:

1. Hockey (36 athletes)

2. Athletics (26 athletes)

3. Shooting (15 athletes)

4. Boxing (9 athletes)

5. Wrestling (7 athletes)

6. Badminton, Table Tennis, Sailing and Archery (4 athletes each)

7. Golf and Swimming (3 athletes each)

8. Rowing and Tennis (2 athletes each)

9. Gymnastics, Equestrian, Fencing and Judo (1 athlete each)

While the athletes prepare rigorously for Tokyo, the states are ecstatic with their Olympic participation through these athletes with Haryana having the highest count of 31 and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram and Uttarakhand having 1 athlete each preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

The pressure of hosting an Olympics amidst a pandemic is now showing visibly as a newly arrived team from Uganda tested positive for a highly contagious delta variant.



The organizers are, however, determined to host the Olympics and have today, declared that the Games would continue without spectators in the premises.