Which Indian states won't have any representative at Tokyo Olympics?

Over 120 athletes from India have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far. While the qualification process has been a resounding success, we'll also miss several prominent athletes from lesser-represented sports and states in Tokyo. Below we discuss the states that won't have representatives at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Arunachal Pradesh

The sports of football and mountain climbing are most popular in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Martial arts are also a prominent part of Arunachal Pradesh and karateka Johny Mangkhiya is one of the most acclaimed sportspersons in the state. In 2018, Mangkhiya became the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to represent India at the Asian Games.

Bihar

Shreyasi Singh won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and is also an MLA from Bihar (Source: India TV News)

Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh is from the state of Bihar and recently won the gold medal in Women's Trap Team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup held in Delhi. She had also won a gold medal in shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and had won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Shreyasi failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this year at the last qualifying event of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo. She's also an MLA from the Jamui constituency in Bihar.



Chattisgarh

Rimil Buriuly of Chattisgarh had secured qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Women's Team Archery along with Laxmi Rani Majhi and Deepika Kumari. She was also part of the silver-winning team at the 2015 World Archery Championships in Copenhagen. Buriuly failed to make the cut this year.

Renuka Yadav was one of the youngest players in the 2016 Rio Olympics India Women's hockey squad (Source: Patrika)

Renuka Yadav hails from the Rajnandgaon District of Chhattisgarh which is popularly known as the 'Hockey Nursery of India.' She became the first person from Chattisgarh to qualify for the Olympics after Leslie Claudius and is also the first woman from the state to have qualified for the Olympics when the Indian women's team booked themselves a ticket to Rio 2016 Games. Unfortunately, Renuka was excluded from the 16-woman squad for this year's Olympics.

Goa

The state of Goa, famous for its beaches, churches, parties, and frolic lifestyle is also popular because of its love of football. Goa lives, breathes, and eats football but there's a growing culture surrounding other sports as well. Goa will host the next National Games. Athletes from Goa couldn't qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this time around.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya is another football-crazy state in the country. Much like Arunachal Pradesh, martial arts are also extremely popular in the 'Abode of Clouds.' Karateka Linza Fenny Syiem is a household name in the state.

Nagaland

Nagaland in the far east also doesn't possess too many world-class athletes. The lack of urban opportunities deters the budding athletes in the state.

Tripura

Dipa Karmakar left a lasting impression with her performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Source: Olympics)

Artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar had represented Tripura at the Rio Olympics in 2016, becoming the first Indian female gymnast in the history of the Olympics. She was also the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics in 52 years. Karmakar agonizingly missed out on a podium finish in Rio and finish fourth. She stunned the world by becoming only the fifth woman to attempt the audacious Produnova vault in the history of gymnastics. Constant injuries and the pandemic have affected Dipa's qualification aspirations and she will be missing the Tokyo Olympics.

Jammu & Kashmir (Union Territory)

Jammu & Kashmir is slowly making strides in the field of sports. However, several challenges continue to pose a problem for the athletes who want to make it to the highest international standards in the region. The lack of resources, poor weather conditions, communication issues, and lack of modern infrastructure are just to name a few. With that being said, athletes from Jammu & Kashmir have represented India in the Winter Olympics before.