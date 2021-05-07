Rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Lightweight Doubles Sculls pair of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing second at the 2021 Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Rowing Qualifiers at Tokyo.



The Indian duo clocked 6:36.92 in the final to finish second and book their ticket to Tokyo. Arvind and Arjun were only behind the Japanese pair who took the pole spot with a timing of 6:34.70.

While, on the other hand, Jakar Khan despite finishing fourth in Singles' Sculls has to miss out on Tokyo berth because the rules state each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can earn a maximum of one quota unless the multiple rowers finishes in top two.



With the pair of Arvind and Arjun earning a silver medal; it was inevitable for Khan to repeat the feat, but he could finish only at the fourth spot with a timing of 7:10.42 and missed out on an Olympic qualification.

Japanese rower Arakawa Ryuta finished first in Singles Sculls with a timing of 7:01.59, while Nasiri Behman took the second spot clocking 7:08.98.