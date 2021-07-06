Athletics at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, now in 2021, we are almost here. We are just less than 20 days close to the biggest festival of sports, and a lot of athletics events are scheduled to take place during the Tokyo Olympics. Athletics is the most popular single sport in the Games, with track, field, and road events.

Preview

Athletics events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will feature a total of 19 athletes from India.

The Olympic Stadium's athletics track is a 400m oval. The finish line for all track events is the same. Men and women compete in sprints, middle-distance and long-distance events, hurdles and steeplechase races, and relays on the track. The majority of events begin with heats, with the fastest athletes or teams moving to the semi-finals and eventually the final.

Track & field athletics will be held in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo in 2020. Field event fields of play are located within and around the track, including high jump and pole vault landing zones, long jump and triple jump pits, discus throw, hammer throw, and shot put circles, and javelin throw runways.

Short-distance races are typically dominated by competitors from North America and the Caribbean, whereas middle and long-distance events are generally dominated by African athletes.

The retirement of Usain Bolt has opened up a spot on the men's sprint leaderboard, while the same generation of competitors includes female champions such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica), who won the 100m gold in London in 2012, and six-time gold medalist Allyson Felix (USA).

The United States has always dominated the long jump. Jeff Henderson (USA) won the men's long jump events at Rio 2016 by one centimetre with a leap of 8.38m. Thiago Braz da Silva (BRA) may contest in the men's pole vault competition against new world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden, 2017 and 2019 world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States, and 2012 Olympic champion and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France.

Historically, European countries have dominated race walking. Asian athletes, on the other hand, have risen to prominence in recent Games. China won gold and bronze medals in the men's 20km event in London in 2012, as well as gold and silver medals in Rio 2016, where Japanese race walker Hirooki Arai finished third in the men's 50km. China also won gold and bronze medals in the women's 20km race in Rio 2016.

With the inclusion of a mixed relay event, the overall number of events will be 48, one more than in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Guide

Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics will feature 48 events in total, including the Track, field, road, men's decathlon and women's heptathlon.

Track events

Men

1. 100 m

2. 200 m

3. 400 m

4. 800 m

5. 1500 m

6. 5000 m

7. 10,000 m

8. 110 m hurdles

9. 400 m hurdles

10. 3000 m steeplechase

11. 4×100 m relay

12. 4×400 m relay

Women

1. 100 m

2. 200 m

3. 400 m

4. 800 m

5. 1500 m

6. 5000 m

7. 10,000 m

8. 100 m hurdles

9. 400 m hurdles

10. 3000 m steeplechase

11. 4×100 m relay

12. 4×400 m relay

Mixed

4×400 m relay

Field events

Men

1. High jump

2. Pole vault

3. Long jump

4. Triple jump

5. Shot put

6. Discus throw

7. Hammer throw

8. Javelin throw

Women

1. High jump

2. Pole vault

3. Long jump

4. Triple jump

5. Shot put

6. Discus throw

7. Hammer throw

8. Javelin throw

Road Events

Men

1. Marathon

2. 20 km walk

3. 50 km walk

Women

1. Marathon

2. 20 km walk

Combined events

Men

Decathlon

Women

Heptathlon

Schedule

Athletics will be held during the last ten days of the 2020 Summer Olympics, from July 30 to August 8, 2021.

Date and Time: Fri 30 July IST 5:30 - 09:00 AM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1



Men's High Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 800m Round 1

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women's 100m Round 1

Date and Time: Fri 30 July IST 15:30 - 17:30

Women's 5000m Round 1



Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 10,000m Final

Date and Time: Sat 31 July IST 05:30 - 09:00 AM

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Men's Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Men's 800m Round 1

Women's 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Men's 100m Preliminary Round

Date and Time: Sat 31 July IST 15:30 - 21:55 PM

Men's 10,000m Victory Ceremony



Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women's 100m Semifinals

Men's 100m Round 1

Men's Discus Throw Final

Women's 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's 100m Final

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. IST 05:40 - 08:30 PM

Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Women's Shot Put Final

Men's 400m Round 1

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. IST 15:30 - 18:25

Women's 100m Victory Ceremony



Men's High Jump Final

Men's 100m Semifinals

Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women's Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Women's Triple Jump Final

Men's 800m Semifinals

Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's High Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's 100m Final

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. IST 05:30 - 08:25

Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round



Women's 1500m Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's Long Jump Final

Women's 200m Round 1

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. IST 15:30 - 18:25

Men's 100m Victory Ceremony



Men's Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Women's Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women's 200m Semifinals

Women's 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women's Discus Throw Final

Men's 400m Semifinals

Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women's 5000m Final

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. IST 05:30 - 08:55

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round



Men's 1500m Round 1

Women's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women's 400m Round 1

Women's Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Women's Long Jump Final

Men's 200m Round 1

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 5000m Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. IST 15:30 - 18:25

Women's Long Jump Victory Ceremony



Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men's Pole Vault Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men's 5000m Round 1

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Men's 200m Semifinals

Women's 800m Final

Women's 200m Final

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 05:30 - 08:55

Men's Decathlon 100m



Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Men's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Women's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women's 800m Victory Ceremony

Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Women's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 15:00 - 18:30

Men's Decathlon High Jump



Women's 1500m Semifinals

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Women's 400m Semifinals

Women's 200m Victory Ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Men's 800m Final

Men's Decathlon 400m

Men's 200m Final

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug.IST 15:30 - 18:25

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles



Women's High Jump Qualifying Round

Men's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 800m Victory Ceremony

Men's 200m Victory Ceremony

Men's Triple Jump Final

Men's Shot Put Final

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. IST 01:00 - 02:35

Men's 20km Race Walk Final

Men's 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. IST 15:30 - 18:15

Men's Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Men's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women's Pole Vault Final

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 1500m Semifinals

Men's 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men's 400m Final

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. IST 02:00 - 06:30

Men's 50km Race Walk Final



Men's 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. IST 13:00 - 02:45

Women's 20km Race Walk Final

Women's 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. IST 16:20 - 19:25

Men's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women's Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

Men's Decathlon Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 5000m Final

Men's 400m Victory Ceremony

Women's 400m Final

Women's 1500m Final

Men's 5000m Victory Ceremony

Women's 400m Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women's 1500m Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. IST 03:30 - 06:45

Women's Marathon Final

Women's Marathon Venue Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. IST 15:30 - 18:50

Men's 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women's High Jump Final

Women's 10,000m Final

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Women's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men's 1500m Final

Women's 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men's 1500m Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's High Jump Victory Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. IST 03:30 - 06:15

Men's Marathon Final



Men's Marathon Venue Ceremony

Indian Players

Athletes that are competing from India in Athletics:



Men's 20km race walking

1. KT Irfan



2. Sandeep Kumar

3. Rahul Rohilla

Men's 50km race walking

Gurpreet Singh

Women's 20km race walking

1. Bhawna Jat



2. Priyanka Goswami

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Avinash Sable



Men's long jump

Murali Sreeshankar



Men's 400m hurdles

MP Jabir



Men's javelin throw

1. Neeraj Chopra



2. Shivpal Singh

Women's javelin throw

Annu Rani



Men's shot put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women's 100m and 200m

Dutee Chand

Women's discus throw

1. Kamalpreet Kaur



2. Seema Punia

Men's 4x400m relay

1. Muhammed Anas Yahiya

2. Noah Nirmal Tom

3. Amoj Jacob

4. Arokia Rajiv

5. Naganathan Pandi

Mixed 4x400m Relay

1. Sarthak Bhambri

2. Alex Antony

3. Revathi Veeramani

4. Subha Venkatesan

5. Dhanlakshmi Sekhar

With several athletes competing in the Olympic Athletics Events, all eyes will be on some of them to bring home a medal this Olympics. Including Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar and Kamalpreet Kaur.

Neeraj Chopra has shown great potential throughout his career. In addition to winning gold at the Asian Games 2018, he also won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Sotteville Athletics Meet in France, and the Savo Games in Finland.



With the recent breaking of his own record in 2021, he appears to be in top form to compete in the Olympics. Johannes Vetter, the season leader and 2017 world champion from Germany, is the gold medal favourite in the next Tokyo Olympics, and he'll be a big challenge ahead of Chopa in the event.

With breaking his own national record this season, Sreeshankar's effort of 8.26m ranks eleventh in the globe this season. Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece now leads the list with the best jump of 8.60m this season, while American JuVaughn Harrison is second with a jump of 8.44. With 8.39m, American Jeff Henderson and Cuban Maykel Masso share third place in the world for the 2021 season. He's in the best form currently and looking forward to winning a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Kaur, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this year, accomplished the unimaginable by throwing the disc to a distance of 66.59m, making her the first woman in India to do it. Her achievement is undoubtedly encouraging and it has raised hope for Indian fans to get a medal in the event.