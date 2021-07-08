Sailing at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

Sailing is a historic sport, and Great Britain has dominated it since its inception. For the first time, India will compete in multiple sailing events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Preview ﻿

Sailing has a long history in the Olympic Games. The sport was introduced in 1900 and with the exception of 1904, it has appeared at every Olympic Games. Sailing was previously known as yachting until it was renamed at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Sailing Competition will feature six classes, four of which will be contested by men and women . The Finn is the oldest class in the Olympic games having been raced since Helsinki in 1952. It is only for men. Two classes will compete for the second time on the Olympic programme. In Rio 2016, the 49er FX Skiff for women and the Nacra 17 — a catamaran and mixed event — made their debuts. The Nacra 17 has evolved to become a fully foiling boat for Tokyo 2020, meaning it literally flies above the water.

Great Britain has earned the most gold medals in sailing, reflecting its prominence as the origin of the competitive sport. Close behind is the United States, and other consistent medalists include Norway, Spain, and France. Recently, Australia and New Zealand have received attention for their efforts to challenge the European/American hegemony.

Guide

Tokyo 2020 Sailing events will be held in the following categories:

Men

RS:X - Windsurfer

Laser - One Person Dinghy

Finn - One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight)

470 - Two Person Dinghy

49er - Skiff

Women

RS:X - Windsurfer

Laser Radial - One Person Dinghy

470 - Two Person Dinghy

49er FX - Skiff

Mixed

Nacra 17 Foiling - Mixed Multihull

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 25th July to 04 August at Enoshima Yacht Harbour. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Day 1, Sunday 25 July 08:30 - 14:30

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Day 2, Monday 26 July 08:30 - 14:30

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Day 3, Tuesday, 27 July 08:30 - 14:30

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

Day 4, Wednesday 28 July 08:30 - 14:30

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

49er Men

49er FX Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Day 5, Thursday 29 July 08:30 - 14:30

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Day 6, Friday 30 July 08:30 - 14:30

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

470 Men

470 Women

49er Men

49er FX Women

Day 7, Saturday 31 July 08:30 - 14:30

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

RS:X Women - Medal Race

RS:X Men - Medal Race

RS:X Women - Victory Ceremony

RS:X Men - Victory Ceremony

Day 8, Sunday 1 August 08:30 - 14:30

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Laser Men - Medal Race

Laser Radial Women - Medal Race

Laser Men - Victory Ceremony

Laser Radial Women - Victory Ceremony

Day 9, Monday 2 August 08:30 - 14:30

470 Men

470 Women

49er FX Women - Medal Race

49er Men - Medal Race

49er FX Women - Victory Ceremony

49er Men - Victory Ceremony

Day 10, Tuesday 3 August 11:00 - 13:25

Finn Men - Medal Race

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed - Medal Race

Finn Men - Victory Ceremony

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed - Victory Ceremony

Day 11, Wednesday 4 August 11:00 - 13:25

470 Men - Medal Race

470 Women - Medal Race

470 Men - Victory Ceremony

470 Women - Victory Ceremony

Indian Players

Nethra Kumanan

Nethra Kumanan - Women's Laser Radial



Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - Men's 49er

At the Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in April, Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics. In Oman, three additional Indian sailors made the Tokyo cut. For the first time, India will compete in multiple sailing events at the Tokyo Olympics, including the Laser Radial, Laser Standard, and 49er. India has never had more than two sailors compete in a single Olympics.