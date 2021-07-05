Shooting at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian players

Preview

At Tokyo Olympics, there will be a record 33 competitions competed by athletes across the globe but if you are curious to know in which sport the first medal will be awarded, then the answer is shooting. Yes, women's 10m air rifle event of shooting will be the first medal event of Tokyo Olympics which starts on 24th July, 2021. From 2016 Rio Olympics, there have been major changes done to the sport of shooting at Olympics keeping gender equality in mind such as equal number of events for both men & women and mixed event where both of them will play as a team.

Coming to India, it has enjoyed some good amount of success in the past at Olympics with India's only individual Olympic gold medal which came up in this sport in the form of Abhinav Bindra when he won gold in 10m air rifle category at 2008 Beijing Olympics. Apart from that, there were two more medals, Rajyavardhan Rathore winning silver in 2004 Athens Olympics and Gagan Narang winning bronze in 2012 London Olympics. At 2016 Rio Olympics, there were huge expectation on the shooting contingent but it failed to deliver due to some reason or the other.

Unlike Rio Olympics, this time a total of fifteen shooters will be in action with some former world number 1 shooters booking their berth for Olympics. If recent performances are anything to go by, this is arguably the finest shooting contingent in the world with all eyes on shooters like Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma . Recently, with these shooters India finished on top of the ISSF World cup tally with 32 medals and this will be the largest shooting contingent India has ever sent to Olympics.

Guide

There will be 360 shooters, 180 men and 180 women shooters competing across 15 events in which 15 gold medals are up for grabs. Let's have a look at the shooting events

Events

1. Men's 10 m air rifle

2. Men's 10 m air pistol

3. Men's 50 m rifle 3 positions

4. Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol

5. Men's trap

6. Men's skeet

7. Women's 10 m air rifle

8. Women's 10 m air pistol

9. Women's 50 m rifle 3 positions

10. Women's 25 m pistol

11. Women's trap

12. Women's skeet

13. Mixed 10 m air rifle team

14. Mixed 10 m air pistol team

15. Mixed trap team

Schedule

Shooting events are scheduled to take place from 24th July to 2nd August, 2021 at the Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan. Let's have a look at the schedule day-wise

Day 1, Saturday, 24th July (05:00 – 13:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

10m air rifle women's (Qualification) (Apurvi Chandela – India) (Elavenil Valarivan – India)

10m air rifle women's (Finals)

10m air rifle women's (Victory ceremony)

10m air Pistol men's (Qualification) (Saurabh Chaudhary –India) (Abhishek Verma – India)

10m air Pistol men's (Finals)

10m air Pistol men's (Victory ceremony)

Day 2, Sunday, 25th July (05:30 – 13:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Skeet women's (Qualifications – Day 1)

Skeet men's (Qualification – Day 1) (Angad Bajwa - India) (Mairaj Ahmad Khan – India)

10m air Pistol women's (Qualification) (Manu Bhaker – India) (Yashaswini Deswal – India)

10m air Pistol women's (Finals)

10m air Pistol women's (Victory ceremony)

10m air rifle men's (Qualification) (Deepak Kumar – India) (Divyansh Singh Panwar – India)

10m air rifle men's (Finals)

10m air rifle men's (Victory ceremony)

Day 3, Monday, 26th July (05:30 – 13:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Skeet women's (Qualifications – Day 2)

Skeet men's (Qualification – Day 2)

Skeet women's (Finals)

Skeet men's (Finals)

Skeet women's (Victory ceremony)

Skeet men's (Victory ceremony)

Day 4, Tuesday, 27th July (05:30 – 13:00) IST (Indian Standard Time)

10m air pistol mixed team (Qualification) (Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker – India) (Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Deswal – India)

10m air pistol mixed team (Finals)

10m air pistol mixed team (Victory ceremony)

10m air rifle mixed team (Qualifications) (Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil – India) (Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan – India)

10m air rifle mixed team (Finals)

10m air rifle mixed team (Victory ceremony)

Day 5, Wednesday, 28th July (05:30 – 12:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Trap women's (Qualification – Day 1)

Trap men's (Qualification – Day 1)

Day 6, Thursday, 29th July (05:30 – 13:25) IST (Indian Standard Time)

25m pistol women's (precision stage) (Manu Bhaker – India) (Rahi Sarnobat – India)

Trap women's (Qualification – Day 2)

Trap men's (Qualification - Day 2)

Trap women's (Finals)

Trap men's (Finals)

Trap women's (Victory ceremony)

Trap men's (Victory ceremony)

Day 7, Friday, 30th July (05:30 – 11:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

25m pistol women's (Qualification) (Manu Bhaker – India) (Rahi Sarnobat – India)

25m pistol women's (Finals)

25m pistol women's (Victory ceremony)

Day 8, Saturday, 31st July (05:30 – 13:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Trap mixed team (Qualification)

Trap mixed team (Finals)

Trap mixed team (Victory ceremony)

50m rifle 3 position women's (Qualification) (Anjum Moudgil – India) (Tejaswini Sawant – India)

50m rifle 3 position women's (Finals)

50m rifle 3 position women's (Victory ceremony)

Day 9, Sunday, 1st August (05:00 – 09:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

25m rapid fire men's (Qualification – stage 1)

Day 10, Monday, 2nd August (05:00 – 14:30) IST (Indian Standard Time)

25m rapid fire pistol men's (Qualification – stage 2)

50m rifle 3 position men's (Qualification) (Sanjeev Rajput – India) (Aishwary Tomar – India)

25m rapid fire pistol men's (Finals)

25m rapid fire pistol men's (Victory ceremony)

50m rifle 3 position men's (Finals)

50m rifle 3 position men's (Victory ceremony)

Indian Players

The Indian contingent of fifteen shooters will compete across 10 events. Let's have a look at the fifteen shooters and the events they are competing in

1. Angad Bajwa (Men's Skeet)

2. Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's skeet)

3. Saurabh Chaudhary (Men 10m air pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team)

4. Abhishek Verma (Men's 10m air pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team)

5. Deepak Kumar (Men's 10m air rifle & 10m air rifle mixed team)

6. Divyansh Singh Panwar (Men's 10m air rifle & 10m air rifle mixed team)

7. Sanjeev Rajput (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

8. Aishwary Tomar (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)

9. Manu Bhaker (Women's 10m air pistol, Women's 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team)

10. Yashaswini Deswal (Women's 10m pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team)

11. Rahi Sarnobot (Women's 25m pistol)

12. Apurvi Chandela (Women's 10m air rifle)

13. Elavenil Valarivan (Women's 10m air rifle & 10m air rifle mixed team )

14. Anjum Moudgil (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions & 10m air rifle mixed team)

15. Tejaswini Sawant (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)