Indian golfers who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Indian golfers are all set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics; they are motivated and prepared to clinch Olympic success. Let's take a look at all of the golfers who have qualified for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Anirban Lahiri

Seasoned pro Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second Olympic Games after ranking first among Indian golfers in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men.

Anirban Lahiri, who was born on June 29, 1987, in Pune to an army doctor's family, grew up with easy access to golf fields, which shaped his career. Anirban Lahiri made a name for himself on the junior circuit, winning the Asian Junior Team Championships in 2005.

In order to pursue his aspirations, he relocated to Bengaluru in 2005 to train with coach Vijay Divecha. Anirban Lahiri is one of the most accomplished Indian professional golfers, having won two European Tour titles and two Asian Tour titles.





Udayan Mane

Following the withdrawal of Argentine Emiliano Grillo, Indian golfer Udayan Mane qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Udhyan is all set to make a name for himself at the next Tokyo Games.



Udayan, a golfer based in Pune, was born on February 24, 1991, in Bengaluru and is 30 years old. Udayan Mane represented India in the 2014 Asian Games before turning professional in 2015. The Indian golfer was the first rookie to win two titles on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in 2015.



Udayan Mane has won three events so far in the 2020-21 PGTI season: Golconda Masters, TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship presented by Eagleton – The Golf Resort and Prometheus School Presents Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship. As a result, he set a tour record with three consecutive wins, including the 2019 TATA Steel Tour Championship.

Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok of India was the youngest golfer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, aged 18 years and four months. Five years later, she has qualified for her second consecutive Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Tokyo later this month. Aditi qualified for the Tokyo Games by finishing 45th on the qualifying list.



Aditi Ashok was born on March 29, 1998, in Bangalore, India, and is now 23 years old. Aditi has won several amateur titles and has competed on the professional circuit. In 2016, she won the Hero Women's Indian Open, the Qatar Ladies Open, and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open 2016.



Aditi is mentally prepared for her journey to the Tokyo Olympics and sees it as an opportunity to popularise golf in India.

