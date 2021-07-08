Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators amid COVID emergency

The Tokyo Olympics will be held without the presence of spectators. The organisers of the Games declared on Thursday that it will be held without any fans because of the resurgent pandemic that has forced Japan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo.

The move is a sharp turnaround from what was discussed earlier that the Games would be conducted with a limited audience. "It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said following talks between government officials, Tokyo organisers and Olympic and paralympic representatives.

Olympics games in Tokyo will have no spectators at any of the Games' venues amid a state of emergency with new COVID-19 restrictions. — Tosi Nickson (@NicksonTosi) July 8, 2021

"I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas."

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was essential to prevent the spread of the virus in Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant has been found With the ban on spectators, Tokyo Olympics will surely be missing out on the pomp and festivity.

Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators would be the least risky option, amid widespread public fears that an influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a fresh wave of infections.





