Archery at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

In the recent Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris, Indian archers were clean on target. Indians won gold in every competition. The outstanding performances of Indian archers have boosted hopes of a significant medal count at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Preview

Archery is one of the world's oldest sports. Target archery, in which competitors shoot at stationary targets on a flat range, and field archery, in which competitors shoot at targets of varying and often unmarked distances, typically in woodland and rough terrain, are two variants. Only target archery is an Olympic sport, and it is practised in over 140 countries worldwide.

Archery was first introduced in the 1900 Paris Olympics, and it was later included in the 1908 and 1920 Olympics as well. However, the rules were inconsistent and entirely dependent on the host country, so it was dropped for 52 years. Later, in 1972, it was reintroduced with new rules in Munich. Athletes will compete in men's and women's individual events, men's and women's team events, and a mixed team event in Tokyo 2020. The mixed team event is a brand-new Olympic event.

The sport has been dominated by the Republic of Korea. They won all four events in the Rio Olympics 2016. In addition, the women's team has been unbeaten in Olympic competitions since Seoul in 1988.

World No. 1 Kang Chae Young and Kim Woojin, who won the world championships twice but was notably eliminated in the second round in Rio 2016 after setting a world record for the ranking round, are among its top competitors.

After the Republic of Korea, the United States ranks second in men's archery. Brady Ellison earned bronze in the men's solo event at Rio 2016 and silver in the team event at both Rio 2016 and London 2012.

Guide

A total of 128 athletes are expected across the five events.

1. Men's individual

2. Women's individual

3. Men's team

4. Women's team

5. Mixed team

All five events are scheduled to be recurve archery events, held under the World Archery-approved 70-meter distance and rules. The competition is expected to start with an initial ranking round involving all 64 archers of each gender.

Each archer is to shoot a total of 72 arrows to be seeded from 1–64 according to their score.The ranking round is also to be used to seed the men's and women's teams from 1 to 12, by aggregating the individual scores for the members of each team.

In addition, the ranking round is scheduled to determine the 16 pairs that qualify for the mixed team event, the top men's score and the top women's score are combined as well as seeding those 16 teams.

Each event is planned to be played in a single-elimination tournament format, except for the semi-final losers, who are to play off to decide the bronze medal winner.

Schedule

The Spectacular display of Archey will be seen from 23rd July to 31st July at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field



Timings are in IST (Indian Standard Time)

Day 1, Friday, 23 July, 5:30 - 7:30

Women's Individual Ranking Round

Day 2, Friday, 23 Jul, 9:30 - 11:30

Men's Individual Ranking Round

Day 2, Saturday, 24 July, 6:00 - 8:35

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Day 2, Saturday, 24 July, 10:45 - 1:55

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

Mixed Team Semifinals

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Day 3, Sunday, 25 July 6:00 - 7:35

Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations

Day 3, Sunday, 25 July 10:15 - 1:55

Women's Team Quarterfinals

Women's Team Semifinals

Women's Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Team Victory Ceremony

Day 4, Monday, 26 July 6:00 - 7:35

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations

Day 4, Monday 26 July 10:15 - 1:55

Men's Team Quarterfinals

Men's Team Semifinals

Men's Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Team Victory Ceremony

Day 5, Tuesday, 27 July 6:00 - 9:55

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Day 5, Tue 27 July 12:30 - 5:25

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Day 6, Wednesday 28 July 6:00 - 9:55

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Day 6, Wednesday 28 July 12:30 - 15:10

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Day 7, Thursday 29 July 6:00 - 9:55

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Day 7, Thursday 29 July 12:30 - 15:10

Men's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women's Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Day 8, Friday 30 July, 6:00 - 7:45

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Day 8, Friday 30 July 11:15 - 13:40

Women's Individual Quarterfinals

Women's Individual Semifinals

Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match

Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

Women's Individual Victory Ceremony

Day 9, Saturday, 31 July 6:00 - 7:45

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Day 9, Saturday, 31 July 11:15 - 13:40

Men's Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Individual Semifinal

Men's Individual Bronze Medal Match

Men's Individual Gold Medal Match

Men's Individual Victory Ceremony

Indian Players

India will send four archers to the Tokyo Olympics in the following events:

Men's Individual

Atanu Das

Tarundeep Rai

Praveen Jadhav

Men's Team

Atanu Das

Tarundeep Rai

Praveen Jadhav

Women's Individual

Deepika Kumari

Mixed Team

Deepika Kumari

*Atanu Das/Tarundeep Rai/Pravin Jadhav (Anyone who will be the top men's scorer in Ranking Round)



