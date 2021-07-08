Badminton Draw for Tokyo Olympics: LIVE updates, fixtures, blog, who plays who?

With two weeks remaining before the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza transforms into the hunting ground for ambitious shuttlers at the Tokyo Olympics, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will decide the fate of the proceedings today. Scheduled to take place between 24th July to 2nd August, badminton at the Tokyo Summer Olympics will feature five categories - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and finally, mixed doubles.

The BWF will release the much-awaited badminton draw today that will sort out the 87 male and 86 female players headed to the Tokyo Olympics. The badminton draw will be conducted at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, England and will play a deterministic role of the potential action to be expected at the Tokyo Olympics.

For India, the badminton draw will play an important role and help predict the chances of the shuttlers setting sail for Tokyo. Led by 2016 Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu and followed by other Olympic debutants like B. Say Praneeth and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, the draw will play a crucial factor.

