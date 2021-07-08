Badminton
Badminton Draw for Tokyo Olympics: LIVE updates, fixtures, blog, who plays who?
The BWF is all set to release the badminton draw for the Tokyo Olympics and let us know about the prospective fate of the shuttlers headed to the Games.
With two weeks remaining before the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza transforms into the hunting ground for ambitious shuttlers at the Tokyo Olympics, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will decide the fate of the proceedings today. Scheduled to take place between 24th July to 2nd August, badminton at the Tokyo Summer Olympics will feature five categories - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and finally, mixed doubles.
The BWF will release the much-awaited badminton draw today that will sort out the 87 male and 86 female players headed to the Tokyo Olympics. The badminton draw will be conducted at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, England and will play a deterministic role of the potential action to be expected at the Tokyo Olympics.
For India, the badminton draw will play an important role and help predict the chances of the shuttlers setting sail for Tokyo. Led by 2016 Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu and followed by other Olympic debutants like B. Say Praneeth and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, the draw will play a crucial factor.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the Tokyo Olympics badminton draw - stay with us as we take you through the expected clashes. Follow all our updates here:
Live Updates
- 8 July 2021 11:06 AM GMT
How will the badminton draw operate?
In the singles events, there will be groups of 3-4 shuttlers divided over 12-16 camps who will fight it out amongst themselves in the round robin matches. Following the format of group play followed by knock-outs, the top player from each of the groups will proceed to the Round of 16.
In the doubles category, the shuttlers will be divided into groups of 4. Out of that, the top two performers from every group will move onto the Round of 16 knockout stages of the Tokyo Olympics.
- 8 July 2021 11:02 AM GMT
Let's hold on to our seats meanwhile!
- 8 July 2021 10:59 AM GMT
Can Tai Tzu-ying finally win an Olympic medal?
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying has practically every feather in her cap from the badminton tour. However, an Olympic medal is largely missing from her collection.
To find out about her chances - read this.
- 8 July 2021 10:56 AM GMT
Japanese girls Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi will be medal favourites
There will be trouble for PV Sindhu to get a clear shot at the Tokyo Olympics gold because Japanese ace shuttlers Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi will be manning the podium spots.
Okuhara, also a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships, is an arch-rival for PV Sindhu and it will be a tough road for the Indian shuttler.
- 8 July 2021 10:52 AM GMT
Japan's Kento Momota is the Numero Uno seed at the Tokyo Olympics
Japan is slowly but steadily growing as a badminton powerhouse and to that effect, World No. 1 Kento Momota will make his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in sure-shot hopes of winning a medal on home turf.
He will have to be wary of Denmark's Viktor Axelsen however, who was a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games.
- 8 July 2021 10:45 AM GMT
Find out the preview and schedule for badminton at the Tokyo Olympics
There are 42 male shuttlers who have qualified for the men's singles at the Tokyo Games while there are 43 women who will be competing in the women's singles. China's Chen Long will return to defend his Olympic gold while Spain's Carolina Marin will give the Games a miss after suffering an ACL tear - she won't be there to protect her gold.
Here's the preview of the badminton competition at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Check it here!
- 8 July 2021 10:40 AM GMT
The badminton draw for the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 6:30 PM IST
In a few hours from now, we will know about the fate of the shuttlers headed to the Tokyo Olympics as the BWF will publish the draw.