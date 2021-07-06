Tennis at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

Tennis will be a pivotal sport in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 . The reason for this is that the sport in the Olympics has attracted some really big stars, and it is a joy to watch them perform in the Olympics. With the arrival of big names like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, and Indian stars like Leander Paes and Sania Mirza, the race for medals has become extremely competitive.



Preview

Tennis made its debut in the modern Olympics Games in 1896, but it was dropped after the 1924 Paris Olympics. It returned to Seoul in 1988, after a 64-year absence.



In recent Olympic history, Rafael Nadal (men's singles, Beijing 2008), Andy Murray (men's singles, London 2012 and Rio 2016), and Venus and Serena Williams have all won gold medals. The Williams sisters have dominated the Tennis in Olympics with a total of eight Olympic gold medals between them. Every four years, the Olympic Games provide an opportunity for players to capture individual medals while also representing their country. This explains why so many of the sport's top players will want to compete in Tokyo 2020. Every four years, the Olympic Games provide an opportunity for players to capture individual medals while also representing their country. This explains why so many of the sport's top players will want to compete in Tokyo 2020.

Guide

Tokyo 2020 Tennis events will be held in five categories:

1. Men's Singles

2. Women's Singles

3. Men's Doubles

4. Women's Doubles

5. Mixed Doubles

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 24th July to 01 August at Ariake Tennis Park. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11

Men's Singles First Round

Women's Singles First Round

Men's Doubles First Round

Women's Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2

Men's Singles Second Round



Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11

Men's Singles Second Round

Women's Singles Second Round

Men's Doubles Second Round

Women's Doubles Second Round

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Second Round



Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Singles Second Round



Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2

Men's Singles Second Round



Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11

Men's Singles Second Round



Women's Singles Third Round

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Third Round



Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Singles Third Round

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2

Men's Singles Third Round



Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11

Men's Singles Third Round



Mixed Doubles First Round

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Quarterfinals



Women's Singles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 8:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Semifinals



Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 8:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match



Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 8:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match



Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 8:30 - 16:30 Court 1

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug 8:30 - 16:30 Centre Court

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Victory Ceremony

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Victory Ceremony

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Indian Players





Since Leander Paes and Ramesh Krishnan competed in the 1992 Games in Barcelona, India has never failed to qualify a men's doubles pair at the Olympics.



However, India's top two men's doubles specialists, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, due to that from the men's team, no tennis qualified this year.



In the women's team, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 in women's doubles, is partnering up with currently India's number one Ankita Raina this Olympics. The athletes are all set to give their best shot at the Tokyo Olympics.