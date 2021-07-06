Tennis
Tennis at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players
Everything you need to know about Tennis and Indian players competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Tennis will be a pivotal sport in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The reason for this is that the sport in the Olympics has attracted some really big stars, and it is a joy to watch them perform in the Olympics. With the arrival of big names like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, and Indian stars like Leander Paes and Sania Mirza, the race for medals has become extremely competitive.
Preview
Tennis made its debut in the modern Olympics Games in 1896, but it was dropped after the 1924 Paris Olympics. It returned to Seoul in 1988, after a 64-year absence.
In recent Olympic history, Rafael Nadal (men's singles, Beijing 2008), Andy Murray (men's singles, London 2012 and Rio 2016), and Venus and Serena Williams have all won gold medals. The Williams sisters have dominated the Tennis in Olympics with a total of eight Olympic gold medals between them.Every four years, the Olympic Games provide an opportunity for players to capture individual medals while also representing their country. This explains why so many of the sport's top players will want to compete in Tokyo 2020.
Guide
Tokyo 2020 Tennis events will be held in five categories:
1. Men's Singles
2. Women's Singles
3. Men's Doubles
4. Women's Doubles
5. Mixed Doubles
Schedule
The Matches will take place from 24th July to 01 August at Ariake Tennis Park. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)
Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sat 24 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Sun 25 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11
- Men's Singles First Round
- Women's Singles First Round
- Men's Doubles First Round
- Women's Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Second Round
- Men's Doubles Second Round
- Women's Doubles Second Round
Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Second Round
- Men's Doubles Second Round
- Women's Doubles Second Round
Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Second Round
- Men's Doubles Second Round
- Women's Doubles Second Round
Date and Time: Mon 26 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Second Round
- Men's Doubles Second Round
- Women's Doubles Second Round
Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Third Round
- Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Third Round
- Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Third Round
- Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Tue 27 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11
- Men's Singles Second Round
- Women's Singles Third Round
- Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Women's Doubles Second Round/Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Third Round
- Women's Singles Quarterfinals
- Men's Doubles Semifinals
- Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Mixed Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Singles Third Round
- Women's Singles Quarterfinals
- Men's Doubles Semifinals
- Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Mixed Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2
- Men's Singles Third Round
- Women's Singles Quarterfinals
- Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
- Mixed Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Wed 28 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 3-11
- Men's Singles Third Round
- Mixed Doubles First Round
Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Quarterfinals
- Women's Singles Semifinals
- Women's Doubles Semifinals
- Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Singles Quarterfinals
- Women's Doubles Semifinals
- Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:30 Court 2
- Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Date and Time: Fri 30 July 8:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Semifinals
- Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
- Men's Doubles Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Fri 30 July 8:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Date and Time: Sat 31 July 8:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
- Women's Singles Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Sat 31 July 8:30 - 16:30 Court 1
- Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug 8:30 - 16:30 Centre Court
- Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
- Men's Singles Victory Ceremony
- Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
- Women's Doubles Victory Ceremony
- Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
- Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony
Indian Players
Since Leander Paes and Ramesh Krishnan competed in the 1992 Games in Barcelona, India has never failed to qualify a men's doubles pair at the Olympics.
However, India's top two men's doubles specialists, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, due to that from the men's team, no tennis qualified this year.
In the women's team, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 in women's doubles, is partnering up with currently India's number one Ankita Raina this Olympics. The athletes are all set to give their best shot at the Tokyo Olympics.